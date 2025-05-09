North's Kim and daughter celebrate 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day at embassy in Pyongyang
Published: 09 May. 2025, 20:03
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Russian embassy in Pyongyang with his daughter Ju-ae to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day on Friday.
According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim delivered a congratulatory speech during his visit to the embassy.
Kim described Victory Day as “the day of victory when the great Soviet army and people defeated Fascism, and clarified the steadfast stand of our Party, government and people to steadily consolidate and develop the long tradition of the DPRK-Russia relations, the noble ideological foundation and the invincible alliance.”
Kim referred to his country as North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who accompanied Kim, stated that the visit was “a clear demonstration of the strong will to positively promote the sovereignty and dignity of the two countries, the people's peace and happiness and the regional peace and security by dint of the DPRK-Russia friendship, which has been developed into the relations of genuine comrade-in-arms and a longstanding strategic relations in the new era.”
The news agency reported that Kim was accompanied to the Russian Embassy by “his dearest daughter and leading cadres of the Party and the state.”
This is the first time Ju-ae has been described as “most beloved daughter” by North Korean state media.
In addition to Foreign Minister Choe, Party Organizational Secretary Jo Yong-won, Party Secretaries Ri Hi-yong and Pak Jong-chon, and Defense Minister No Kwang-chol also accompanied Kim. This marks the first time Jo has appeared alongside Kim since a visit to Pyongyang General Hospital on Feb. 27.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Apr. 30, during a closed-door briefing of the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee that Jo, one of Kim Jong-un’s closest aides, had been disciplined with a suspension lasting over 50 days.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
