North's leader supervises artillery and missile systems strike drill
Published: 09 May. 2025, 11:33
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a combined strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on Thursday, according to the North’s state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Friday.
The exercise featured the North’s 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers and a tactical ballistic missile known as the Hwasongpho-11-Ga.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUN MIN-KYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
