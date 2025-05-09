 North's leader supervises artillery and missile systems strike drill
North's leader supervises artillery and missile systems strike drill

Published: 09 May. 2025, 11:33
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervises a combined strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on May 8. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a combined strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on Thursday, according to the North’s state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Friday.
 
The exercise featured the North’s 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers and a tactical ballistic missile known as the Hwasongpho-11-Ga.
 

North Korea's 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers are seen during a drill on May 8. [YONHAP]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUN MIN-KYU [[email protected]]
