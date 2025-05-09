 Putin greets North Korean military delegation at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Published: 09 May. 2025, 19:42
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, shake hands during Russia's Victory Day celebration on May 9. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with a North Korean military delegation during a parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II held at Red Square in Moscow on Friday.
 
After delivering a commemorative speech and observing the military parade for Victory Day, President Putin stepped down from the platform to shake hands with senior Russian military commanders.
 

As the final part of the procession, he greeted each member of the five-person North Korean delegation, including Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA), and Shin Hong-chol, the North Korean ambassador to Russia.
 
Kim gave Putin a military salute.
 
“I hope good things happen to your soldiers,” Putin said as he extended his hand. When Kim responded with, “On this great Victory Day, I offer my warmest congratulations to you, Mr. President,” Putin opened his arms and embraced him.
 
President Putin then shook hands with each of the other senior North Korean military officials standing next to Kim, including Reconnaissance General Bureau head Ri Chang-ho and KPA General Staff’s Operations Bureau Director Shin Geum-cheol. The officers introduced themselves and expressed their respect, saying, “It’s an honor to meet you.”
 
Ambassador Shin was also caught on live broadcast saying, “I am Shin Hong-chol, special envoy and ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.”
 
Kim, Ri and Shin are currently under sanctions by South Korea, the United States and the European Union for their involvement in North Korea’s military dispatch to Russia.
 
North Korean troops deployed to Russia last year have reportedly been engaged in fighting against Ukrainian forces on the front lines in areas including Kursk.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
