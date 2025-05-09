Hyundai E&C's withdrawal from Gadeokdo airport project sparks calls for reorganization
Published: 09 May. 2025, 18:59
This call for a schedule revision is being viewed as unusual, as negative opinions about the Gadeokdo New Airport or suggestions to readjust the timeline have been virtually treated as taboo within the political sphere.
“The government recklessly set the airport opening schedule to support Busan's bid to host the Expo, and even after the bid failed, it insisted on the original schedule, which has led to the current disruption,” said liberal Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Yeom Tae-young, a member of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, in a statement on Friday.
“Even though private construction companies submitted assessments during the bidding process that the construction period was insufficient, the government pushed ahead with the design while clinging to the goal of opening in 2029,” said Yeom. “This is a case of the government shifting blame to the private sector and inviting failure.”
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday that it had begun procedures to halt the negotiated contract for the Gadeokdo New Airport site preparation project with Hyundai E&C. This was because Hyundai E&C submitted a basic design with a construction period of 108 months — longer than the original bid condition of 84 months — and refused the ministry’s request for revision.
Hyundai E&C maintained its position, saying that it needed an additional 17 months to stabilize the soft ground under the sea and 7 more months to adjust the construction sequence, resulting in a total extension of 24 months.
The Land Ministry currently plans to use Hyundai E&C’s basic design and the master plan for the Gadeokdo New Airport to come up with measures to minimize delays, including recruiting a successor contractor.
“If the bidding process is repeated, there is no guarantee that it won’t fail again like before, and it is obvious that the delay will be at least one year,” said Rep. Yeom. “This is not a simple schedule delay, but a serious issue that will impose policy and financial burdens on the next administration.”
“The government must stop forcing an unreasonable schedule and instead re-establish the airport construction timeline based on safety and feasibility.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG KAP-SAENG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)