'I cannot accept that': PPP's Kim Moon-soo rejects merging candidacy with Han Duck-soo

DP's Lee Jae-myung gets endorsement of liberal Jinbo Party

Kim Moon-soo's injunction request for PPP candidacy recognition rejected by court

Hyundai E&C's withdrawal from Gadeokdo airport project sparks calls for reorganization

In backing DP's Lee, Jinbo Party chief shifts focus from feminism to stopping PPP

Related Stories

No. of injured victims from Busan airplane fire rises to 7, all with minor injuries

National Assembly passes bill to build airport on Gadeok Island

Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China

Direct flight route from Busan to Bali to begin this week

What’s the difference anyway?