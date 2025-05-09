 Judicial council to convene over neutrality concerns in wake of ruling on DP's Lee
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Judicial council to convene over neutrality concerns in wake of ruling on DP's Lee

Published: 09 May. 2025, 11:36
 
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung attends an event at KBIZ Korea Federation of SMEs in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on May 8. [NEWS1]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung attends an event at KBIZ Korea Federation of SMEs in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on May 8. [NEWS1]

 
A nationwide council of judges will convene an emergency meeting to address growing concerns over judicial neutrality and public trust in the courts following the recent Supreme Court remand decision involving Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
 
The council of judges said Friday that “more than one-fifth” of its members had formally requested a meeting, citing the need to “discuss and clarify the council’s position on suspicions surrounding the judiciary’s political neutrality and the damage to public trust.”
 

Related Article

The council added that details — including the schedule, location and agenda — will be determined through further procedures.
 
The council comprises elected representatives from courts across the country. It serves as a forum for expressing opinions and making recommendations on matters related to judicial administration and the independence of the judiciary.
 
According to the council’s rules, the chairperson must convene an extraordinary session if requested by more than one-fifth of its members. The council can also request explanations and documentation from court administrators if necessary.
 
Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de speaks at a meeting of a national council of judges at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 14. [YONHAP]

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de speaks at a meeting of a national council of judges at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 14. [YONHAP]

 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea justices Lee Jae-myung neutrality

More in Politics

Judicial council to convene over neutrality concerns in wake of ruling on DP's Lee

PPP set to conclude opinion polls on favorability of presidential candidate between Kim,-yo Han

Merger push becomes legal battle as Kim Moon-soo challenges Han in court

Han Duck-soo takes swipe at Kim Moon-soo for backtracking on merger

Lawmakers warn Korea not to give Google Maps its data

Related Stories

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung's retrial rescheduled to after the June 3 election

Police reinvestigate prostitution allegations against DP leader's son

DP chief fined for defying court summons in Daejang-dong case

2021.10.18 Cartoon

Safe selfie
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)