Judicial council to convene over neutrality concerns in wake of ruling on DP's Lee
Published: 09 May. 2025, 11:36
A nationwide council of judges will convene an emergency meeting to address growing concerns over judicial neutrality and public trust in the courts following the recent Supreme Court remand decision involving Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
The council of judges said Friday that “more than one-fifth” of its members had formally requested a meeting, citing the need to “discuss and clarify the council’s position on suspicions surrounding the judiciary’s political neutrality and the damage to public trust.”
The council added that details — including the schedule, location and agenda — will be determined through further procedures.
The council comprises elected representatives from courts across the country. It serves as a forum for expressing opinions and making recommendations on matters related to judicial administration and the independence of the judiciary.
According to the council’s rules, the chairperson must convene an extraordinary session if requested by more than one-fifth of its members. The council can also request explanations and documentation from court administrators if necessary.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
