Kim Moon-soo's injunction request for PPP candidacy recognition rejected by court
Published: 09 May. 2025, 18:24
A court has dismissed an injunction request filed by Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate for the conservative People Power Party (PPP), who sought recognition of his candidacy status. A separate injunction to ban the party convention was also rejected.
The Seoul Southern District Court dismissed Kim's injunction request against the party to recognize his status as a presidential candidate on Friday.
The PPP is now allowed to hold the party convention, where it plans to discuss matters including the presidential candidacy.
Previously, the party leadership announced that it would convene a National Committee on Thursday or Friday, and hold a party convention on Saturday or Sunday, keeping in mind the possibility of unifying Kim with independent preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo.
Kim’s side filed the injunction the day before, claiming it was a “party convention convened to replace the candidate.”
Separately, seven nonparliamentary district committee heads who support Kim, filed an injunction to ban the National Committee and party convention, but the court also dismissed that request, according to the court.
The PPP is expected to resume a general meeting at 8 p.m. Friday to continue discussions about candidate merger.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)