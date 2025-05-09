 Kim Moon-soo's injunction request for PPP candidacy recognition rejected by court
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Kim Moon-soo's injunction request for PPP candidacy recognition rejected by court

Published: 09 May. 2025, 18:24
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo delivers a keynote speech at the press center in Jung District, central Seoul, on the morning of May 8. [JOONGANG ILBO]

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo delivers a keynote speech at the press center in Jung District, central Seoul, on the morning of May 8. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A court has dismissed an injunction request filed by Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate for the conservative People Power Party (PPP), who sought recognition of his candidacy status. A separate injunction to ban the party convention was also rejected.
 
The Seoul Southern District Court dismissed Kim's injunction request against the party to recognize his status as a presidential candidate on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
The PPP is now allowed to hold the party convention, where it plans to discuss matters including the presidential candidacy.
 
Previously, the party leadership announced that it would convene a National Committee on Thursday or Friday, and hold a party convention on Saturday or Sunday, keeping in mind the possibility of unifying Kim with independent preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo.
 
Kim’s side filed the injunction the day before, claiming it was a “party convention convened to replace the candidate.”
 
Separately, seven nonparliamentary district committee heads who support Kim, filed an injunction to ban the National Committee and party convention, but the court also dismissed that request, according to the court.
 
The PPP is expected to resume a general meeting at 8 p.m. Friday to continue discussions about candidate merger. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Kim Moon-soo Han Duck-soo PPP Korea

More in Politics

In backing DP's Lee, Jinbo Party chief shifts focus from feminism to stopping PPP

Hyundai E&C's withdrawal from Gadeokdo airport project sparks calls for reorganization

Kim Moon-soo's injunction request for PPP candidacy recognition rejected by court

DP's Lee Jae-myung gets endorsement of liberal Jinbo Party

'I cannot accept that': PPP's Kim Moon-soo rejects merging candidacy with Han Duck-soo

Related Stories

Han Duck-soo, Kim Moon-soo meet over candidacy merger, nothing agreed

PPP set to conclude opinion polls on favorability of presidential candidate between Kim, Han

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claims party is leaving him out in the cold

PPP to hold emergency lawmaker meeting to discuss possible candidacy unification

In conservative stronghold of Daegu, presidential campaign unification has voters split
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)