Kim-Han merger talks collapse after less than 30 minutes
Published: 09 May. 2025, 21:42
Efforts to unify presidential candidates Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and independent contender Han Duck-soo collapsed in less than 30 minutes on Friday, as the two sides failed to agree on how to conduct a joint opinion poll.
Kim Jae-won, chief of staff for Kim’s campaign, told reporters at the National Assembly that the talks broke down because the parties could not find common ground.
“A negotiation only works if both sides agree on something,” he said. “I proposed what I believed was a reasonable plan.”
According to Kim, his side proposed conducting the poll via an automated response system (ARS) and insisted that questions regarding party affiliation be excluded, given that Han is running as an independent.
“Han’s team suggested a polling method that we simply couldn’t understand,” Kim Jae-won added. “We asked for a survey without questions on party support, but they flatly rejected it.”
He also added that they'll "return to our campaign base and wait. It’s not possible to proceed with talks under these conditions.”
The closed-door negotiation began at 8:30 p.m. at the National Assembly building, chaired by PPP Secretary-General Lee Yang-soo. Representing Kim’s camp were Kim Jae-won and another aide; Han’s team was represented by Han's former chief aide and secretary, Son Young-taek and one additional official.
