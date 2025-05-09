PPP meets to settle leadership crisis over Kim Moon-soo
Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s (PPP) conservative presidential nominee, has rejected the party leadership’s ultimatum to finalize a merger with independent candidate Han Duck-soo by Sunday, the deadline for candidate registration.
With Kim refusing to comply, merger negotiations appear on the brink of collapse. Party leaders, now weighing all options including replacing Kim, are bracing for a deepening internal crisis.
On Friday night, the party leadership plans to hold a general meeting of lawmakers to share the results of a preference poll conducted over Thursday and Friday, among party members and the general public regarding Kim and Han. While the Public Official Election Act prohibits the release of poll data, a clear lead by one candidate could prompt the leadership and emergency committee to pursue Kim’s replacement.
“Candidate Kim broke his public promise to finalize a prompt merger,” said a party official. “We are reviewing every option available to the party.”
The move comes after a court dismissed two injunctions filed by Kim’s camp — one to validate his nominee status, and another to prevent Han’s nomination and suspend key party meetings.
To replace Kim and nominate Han as the PPP’s candidate, the party must first invalidate Kim’s candidacy through the election committee, in accordance with party bylaws. The election committee and emergency committee must then pass a proposal to nominate Han, after which an automated response system (ARS) survey of party members will be conducted on Saturday to ask whether they support the switch.
If a majority of party members approve, the PPP plans to finalize the replacement at a national committee meeting on Sunday.
“The court has recognized broad autonomy for political parties,” Secretary-General Lee Yang-soo told reporters that afternoon. “There will be no procedural or democratic problems as long as we go through a full vote of all party members.”
However, opposition from some lawmakers such as PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, who argue that “the candidate’s legal status must be guaranteed,” remains significant. Since there is still time before the registration deadline, the leadership is expected to deliberate until the last minute.
If the party proceeds with replacing the candidate, Kim’s camp plans to respond with legal action.
“This is a war in everything but name,” said a source close to Kim. “Legal missiles will fly [at the party leadership] just as Israel strikes Hamas.” Kim’s side is also reportedly considering filing another injunction, citing the election law ban on disclosing poll results, if the party attempts to replace him based on internal polling.
Meanwhile, Han appeared on a YouTube broadcast that day and said, “Whatever procedure the party takes for the merger, I trust it will make a proper decision,” adding, “I have left everything to the party and will accept the outcome.
“As soon as the party announces its decision on the merger, I will join the party.”
“We will watch calmly. What matters is winning the presidential election,” said spokesperson Lee Jung-hyun.
The conflict reached an irreversible point earlier that day when Kim, who attended a general meeting of lawmakers for the first time since winning the nomination, clearly stated that he would not follow the party’s merger timeline.
“The party leadership is still using all sorts of illegal and unjust means to remove me, Kim Moon-soo,” he said. “These actions violate party rules and destroy democratic order. They must stop immediately.”
“I cannot agree to a forced merger aimed at making an independent candidate the party’s nominee,” said Kim. “Trust me, Kim Moon-soo. I will take the lead and win. Let’s go together.”
“Frankly, I’m deeply disappointed,” said PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se stepped up to the podium with a stern expression after Kim’s remarks. “His remarks are completely out of line with what lawmakers expected.”
“I won’t speak for long,” Kwon continued. “A great leader must know when to set himself aside.” Kwon left the assembly room immediately after his speech and Kim followed him out.
Inside the meeting room, lawmakers shouted at Kim, saying, “Don’t just talk one-sidedly — listen too!” and “If you’re only going to speak for yourself, why even come?”
Until then, the mood between Kim and the leadership had seemed amicable, raising hopes of a brief turnaround. Upon hearing that Kim would attend the meeting for the first time since becoming the nominee, the party delayed the meeting by about an hour to accommodate him.
Kwon and Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong waited for Kim in the second-floor lobby of the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Entering the room together, Kim told Kwon, who is currently fasting to demand the merger, “That’s bad for your health,” and urged him to stop.
Lawmakers gave Kim a standing ovation, and Kweon presented him with a flower bouquet. In his opening remarks, Kwon said, “Candidate Kim has lived with integrity, always fighting passionately from the bottom,” calling him “an icon of purity.”
Kwon added, “In my strong desire for a merger, I may have spoken too harshly to the candidate. I sincerely apologize,” and bowed his head.
Before declaring his refusal to comply with the merger timeline, Kim had also drawn applause by raising his arms above his head to form a heart and saying, “I love you all.”
However, the mood shifted dramatically after Kim reaffirmed his refusal to follow the schedule.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting adjourned, Kwon said, “The reason the party asked Kim to finalize the merger was because he had already made that promise multiple times,” emphasizing, “He himself said, ‘I’ll complete the merger by May 10.’ He promised more than 20 times to do it right after the party convention.”
“If Kim Moon-soo, once known for his uprightness, is now seen as a schemer, I want to believe it’s not due to his greed but the manipulative sycophants around him,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “Otherwise, it’s too tragic that a man who endured brutal torture and resisted injustice would throw away his life’s mission.”
