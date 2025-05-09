10,000 riders to join Seoul's 2025 Bike Festival on Saturday
Published: 09 May. 2025, 10:04 Updated: 09 May. 2025, 10:29
Seoul will transform some of its busiest streets — including parts of Gwanghwamun in central Seoul and the traffic-heavy Gangbyeon Expressway — into a cyclist’s haven on Saturday for the 2025 Seoul Bike Festival.
Now in its 17th year, the event is co-hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC with support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Organizers expect 10,000 riders to join the ride through the city center and along the Han River.
Cyclists are divided into skill levels, with advanced riders cruising at over 25 kilometers per hour (16 miles per hour), intermediate riders at over 20 km/h, and beginners at under 20 km/h.
The ride begins at 8 a.m. from Gwanghwamun Plaza and passes major city landmarks including Sungnyemun Gate, Seoul Station and Yongsan Station before reaching the northern end of Hangang Bridge. From there, cyclists merge onto Gangbyeonbuk-ro — a 10-kilometer stretch of the 21-kilometer course that will be closed to motor vehicles under the direction of the Seoul Metropolitan Police.
The expressway, typically packed with traffic, becomes the festival’s scenic highlight, offering panoramic views of the Han River and the Seoul skyline against a backdrop of flowing bicycle traffic.
The route ends at Peace Square in World Cup Park in Sangam-dong, western Seoul. Cyclists finish on a gentle 400-meter uphill section near the northern end of Gayang Bridge. Upon arrival, participants can collect snacks and refreshments by presenting their ID tags.
This year’s festival again permits “free riding,” allowing cyclists to join from any point along the route rather than starting at Gwanghwamun.
Festivities at Peace Square begin at 9:30 a.m., with a quiz event and a performance by Latin percussion group Rapercussion. A raffle will follow, with prizes including cycling computers, sports sunglasses and tire replacement coupons.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Rep. Kwak Sang-eon, and Jongno District Chief Chung Moon-hun are expected to attend.
Organizers highlighted the event’s intergenerational appeal, noting the oldest participant is 80-year-old Choi Jang-ho and the youngest is 12-year-old Yoon Je-yoon.
Riders can take their bicycles home via Seoul Subway Line 6 at World Cup Stadium or Mapo-gu Office Stations. Those choosing to ride back can use bike paths along the Bulgwang and Hongje streams, which connect to the Han River network.
For more information, contact the Seoul Bike Festival Office at 02-2031-1924 or visit the event’s official website.
