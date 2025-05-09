 Beloved military TV show host Lee Sang-yong dies at 81
Beloved military TV show host Lee Sang-yong dies at 81

Published: 09 May. 2025, 20:51
TV show host Lee Sang-yong [NEWS1]

Lee Sang-yong, a well-known TV personality who long served as host of a popular entertainment program for soldiers, died Friday at age 81 following cardiac arrest, his agency said.
 
He collapsed at 12:45 p.m. while returning from a hospital visit, and was rushed to emergency care, according to Emade Entertainment.
 

Known for his cropped hair, Lee was affectionately nicknamed "Popeye ajeossi." Ajeossi is a Korean term for a middle-aged man.
 
After making his debut in 1973, he frequently appeared on many entertainment shows as a panelist or guest, starting in the mid-1980s.
 
He was also known for his philanthropic work, including raising money for hundreds of children with heart disease.
 
He rose to nationwide popularity beginning in 1989 as the host of "Stage of Friendship," MBC's entertainment program for soldiers. He hosted the show for eight years from 1989 to 1996.
 
Throughout his career Lee received multiple honors in recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry and philanthropic work. These included the Order of Civil Merit, which he was awarded in 1987.
 
In 2009, he launched free nationwide touring performances with "Popeye's Traveling Troupe," which he formed with veteran singers and comedians.

