Elderly man found dead on Mount Surak after climbing in search of pet dog
Published: 09 May. 2025, 15:27
An elderly man in his 80s was found dead on Mount Surak in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, a day after he went missing while searching for his pet dog.
The man was reported missing by his family at around 5 p.m. on Thursday from Byeollae-dong in Namyangju, according to police and fire authorities on Friday.
He had reportedly climbed Mount Surak to look for his dog, which had gone missing from his home. Police and firefighters searched the area late into the night but were unable to locate him.
Search efforts resumed at daybreak on Friday, and at around 8 a.m., a rescue dog found the man’s body on the mountain. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating the cause of death, including the possibility that he may have slipped and fallen.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
