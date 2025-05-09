International investigators to begin examining Jeju Air plane engines in crash probe
Published: 09 May. 2025, 15:31
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
An in-depth examination of the engines from the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29 last year is set to begin, four months after the deadly accident that claimed 179 lives took place.
“We will conduct a joint investigation of the aircraft’s two engines from next Monday to June 4 at CFM International, the French manufacturer that built the engines,” said the Korea Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (Araib) under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday.
The inspection will involve 25 representatives from eight organizations across three countries, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA).
Araib said the investigation will examine the role of the engines in the crash and whether bird strikes contributed to the incident, as blood traces from ducks were found in both engines. Investigators will also look into the possibility of pre-existing engine defects.
Other key points include the flight crew’s decision to attempt a go-around instead of landing after the bird strike, with loud noises reportedly heard just before the crash.
“We may be able to issue an interim report as early as June,” an Araib official said. “The engine teardown should help clarify the engine’s condition and address ongoing concerns.”
Demands to reveal accident records
However, the victims' families are accusing Araib of “withholding critical information” and demanding full disclosure of investigation data.
In a recent statement, the families criticized Araib, saying, “Despite 179 deaths, no one has been held accountable, and the truth remains hidden.” They called for the release of all records, including control tower communications and black box data.
“Araib forced us to sign confidentiality agreements and prohibited photography and recordings while selectively disclosing information,” the bereaved families said in a statement. “By refusing to answer our questions, Araib has raised legitimate doubts about its independence from the Transport Ministry.”
A legal team supporting the families also questioned the thoroughness of the investigation. Lawyers from the Gwangju Bar Association and the Lawyers for a Democratic Society (Minbyun) pointed out “inconsistencies in Araib’s timeline between the bird strike and the go-around attempt.”
“Contrary to the announcement by Araib that the engine of the accident plane had already lost power before the accident, the right engine was still operating until the fuselage landing, and it flew 17 kilometers [10.5 miles] after the bird collision, but this was not properly investigated,” the legal team said.
“An active investigation by the investigative agency is urgently needed,” the legal team added. “We will submit a complaint against those responsible for the accident on Tuesday.”
Zero criminal charges filed
Meanwhile, police in South Jeolla have questioned over 50 individuals in connection with the crash, including Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae, company executives and airport officials. Authorities also conducted searches of Muan Airport shortly after the incident.
“We are investigating whether the concrete mound of the Muan Airport azimuth facility, the localizer, was the main cause of the disaster,” a South Jeolla police official said. “We are waiting for the results of the investigation by Araib regarding the analysis of the black box and the engine disassembly investigation.”
Regarding the fact that no suspects have been indicted since the accident, the police explained, “If the suspicion is confirmed based on the results of Araib’s investigation, we will continue the investigation according to the judicial procedures, such as criminal indictment.”
The Jeju Air disaster occurred at 9:03 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2024, when a flight attempting a belly landing at Muan International Airport struck a concrete structure adjacent to the runway. Of the 181 people on board, only two survived.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG HEE-GYU,SHIM JUNG-BO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)