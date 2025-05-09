Kim Soo-hyun adds to suits against Hoverlab, Kim Sae-ron's family
Published: 09 May. 2025, 12:57
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Gold Medalist said Friday that he has filed additional lawsuits and complaints against the YouTube channel Hoverlab and the family of late actor Kim Sae-ron.
In a statement by his legal representative, L.K.B & Partners, the 37-year-old actor has sued Hoverlab’s operator Kim Se-ui for defamation and stalking, and the family for defamation.
The actor denied all allegations that “he dated Kim Sae-ron since she was in middle school” and that “he had sex with her when she was in her second year of middle school.” He also denied the existence of a voice memo that was revealed by Kim Se-ui as evidence of the said allegations.
Kim Soo-hyun refuted claims made during a press conference by Kim Se-ui on Wednesday that he ever tried to buy the evidence from a third-party informant and after being rejected, that he later hired two people to commit attempted murder on the informant.
Other claims such as "the killer has been arrested by the FBI" and that "this is clearly a conspiracy for murder" were denied as well.
Gold Medalist called Kim Se-ui’s allegations “claims that are difficult to accept even by the standards of common sense,” like that the informant was stabbed nine times in the neck or that the hitmen are a Korean and ethnic Korean of Chinese nationality.
“Such remarks made by Kim Se-ui are complete lies with no inch of truth whatsoever,” L.K.B & Partners’ statement reads, stressing that the voice note and photographs of the informant’s scars are fake.
