 The Givers, not Attrakt, owns rights to Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid,’ court says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

The Givers, not Attrakt, owns rights to Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid,’ court says

Published: 09 May. 2025, 09:49
Girl group Fifty Fifty [ATTRAKT]

Girl group Fifty Fifty [ATTRAKT]

 
The copyright to girl group Fifty Fifty’s breakout hit “Cupid” (2023) does not belong to their agency Attrakt but to The Givers, a third-party production company led by producer Ahn Sung-il, a Seoul court ruled Thursday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court rejected Attrakt’s copyright confirmation suit against The Givers, siding with the production company in a case that centered on the economic rights to the 2023 viral hit, according to the music industry on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
Attrakt had claimed ownership over the song’s economic rights, including reproduction, performance, public transmission, exhibition, distribution, rental and the right to produce derivative works. The court denied those claims.
 
“Cupid,” released in February 2023, became a global sensation on social media platforms and peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 25 weeks.
 
Though Swedish songwriters originally composed the track, The Givers purchased the full economic rights from the creators and registered the copyright in March 2023 with the Korea Music Copyright Association.
 
Attrakt argued that its outsourcing agreement with The Givers included instructions to secure the rights on the agency’s behalf. The company also claimed the Swedish composers believed they were transferring the rights to Attrakt, not The Givers.
 
Attrakt filed suit demanding official recognition of its copyright ownership and an order for The Givers to cancel its registration. But the court ruled that the copyright transfer agreement explicitly identified The Givers as the contracting party and found no evidence the outsourcing arrangement required the company to act on Attrakt’s behalf.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Fifty Fifty Attrakt The Givers copyright

More in Social Affairs

Apartment fire in Gwangju sends unresponsive man to hospital

Torrential rain, strong winds hit Jeju, delaying air and sea travel

3 1/2-year sentence handed down for illegally filming female students, women in public

U.S. Naval Forces Korea commander becomes honorary Busan citizen

10,000 riders to join Seoul's 2025 Bike Festival on Saturday

Related Stories

Fifty Fifty breaks silence over legal battle with agency

Fifty Fifty appeals court decision to stay with agency Attrakt

Fifty Fifty drops compilation album as legal disputes remain unresolved

SBS apologizes after biased portrayal of Fifty Fifty dispute

Fifty Fifty's producer admits to lying about college, work history
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)