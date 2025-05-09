 Torrential rain, strong winds hit Jeju, delaying air and sea travel
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Torrential rain, strong winds hit Jeju, delaying air and sea travel

Published: 09 May. 2025, 11:33
Heavy rain is seen around Bonggye-dong in Jeju City on May 9. [NEWS1]

Heavy rain is seen around Bonggye-dong in Jeju City on May 9. [NEWS1]

 
Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions to air and sea travel on Jeju Island on Friday, as a low-pressure system moved in from the East China Sea.
 
Heavy rain warnings were issued for the island’s mountainous and southern regions, while wind warnings were in effect for higher elevations, according to the Jeju Meteorological Administration on Friday.
 

Related Article

As of 8 a.m., rainfall totaled 80.5 millimeters (3.16 inches) for Azalea Field on Mount Halla, 64 millimeters for the southern wall of the mountain, 56 millimeters in Yeongsil and Pyoseon, 19.5 millimeters in Gujwa, 13.9 millimeters in Seogwipo and 3.5 millimeters in Jeju City.
 
Peak wind gusts reached 33.2 meters per second (74.2 miles per hour) at Samgakbong Peak on Mount Halla, 23.5 meters in Sajaebi, 21.3 meters in Gosan and 20.1 meters in Nakseon.
 
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, 19 domestic flights — 10 arrivals and nine departures — were canceled at Jeju International Airport as of 8 a.m., according to Korea Airports Corporation. Ferries on the Songlim Blue Ocean line between Jeju and Wando and the Santa Monica line between Jeju and Jindo were also suspended.
 
Tourists walk in the rain at Jeolmul Natural Recreation Forest in Jeju Island on May 9. [NEWS1]

Tourists walk in the rain at Jeolmul Natural Recreation Forest in Jeju Island on May 9. [NEWS1]

 
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusts across the island as a low-pressure front approached from near Shanghai.
 
Total rainfall is expected to range from 20 to 60 millimeters in northern Jeju and Chuja Island, 50 to 100 millimeters in eastern and western Jeju, over 150 millimeters in the southern and mid-mountain areas, and more than 200 millimeters in mountainous regions.
 
“We urge the public to avoid outdoor activities such as hiking Mount Halla or trekking Olle trails and to take precautions for traffic and facility safety amid the severe weather,” a KMA official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Jeju Island rain airport airplanes

More in Social Affairs

Apartment fire in Gwangju sends unresponsive man to hospital

Torrential rain, strong winds hit Jeju, delaying air and sea travel

3 1/2-year sentence handed down for illegally filming female students, women in public

U.S. Naval Forces Korea commander becomes honorary Busan citizen

10,000 riders to join Seoul's 2025 Bike Festival on Saturday

Related Stories

Mount Halla braces for first snowfall of the season as Jeju temperatures drop

Yes to birds, no to planes

Torrential rains batter swaths of southern Korea

Gov't to spend $4 billion on Jeju's controversial second airport

Jeju's iconic female divers get first-ever retirement ceremony
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)