Torrential rain, strong winds hit Jeju, delaying air and sea travel
Published: 09 May. 2025, 11:33
Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions to air and sea travel on Jeju Island on Friday, as a low-pressure system moved in from the East China Sea.
Heavy rain warnings were issued for the island’s mountainous and southern regions, while wind warnings were in effect for higher elevations, according to the Jeju Meteorological Administration on Friday.
As of 8 a.m., rainfall totaled 80.5 millimeters (3.16 inches) for Azalea Field on Mount Halla, 64 millimeters for the southern wall of the mountain, 56 millimeters in Yeongsil and Pyoseon, 19.5 millimeters in Gujwa, 13.9 millimeters in Seogwipo and 3.5 millimeters in Jeju City.
Peak wind gusts reached 33.2 meters per second (74.2 miles per hour) at Samgakbong Peak on Mount Halla, 23.5 meters in Sajaebi, 21.3 meters in Gosan and 20.1 meters in Nakseon.
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, 19 domestic flights — 10 arrivals and nine departures — were canceled at Jeju International Airport as of 8 a.m., according to Korea Airports Corporation. Ferries on the Songlim Blue Ocean line between Jeju and Wando and the Santa Monica line between Jeju and Jindo were also suspended.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusts across the island as a low-pressure front approached from near Shanghai.
Total rainfall is expected to range from 20 to 60 millimeters in northern Jeju and Chuja Island, 50 to 100 millimeters in eastern and western Jeju, over 150 millimeters in the southern and mid-mountain areas, and more than 200 millimeters in mountainous regions.
“We urge the public to avoid outdoor activities such as hiking Mount Halla or trekking Olle trails and to take precautions for traffic and facility safety amid the severe weather,” a KMA official said.
