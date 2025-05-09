Two women indicted for blackmailing YouTuber Tzuyang
Published: 09 May. 2025, 20:54 Updated: 09 May. 2025, 21:44
Prosecutors have indicted two women on charges of blackmailing popular YouTuber Tzuyang, whose real name is Park Jeong-won, out of approximately 216 million won ($154,300).
It was confirmed Friday by JoongAng Ilbo that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the women — identified by their surnames Song, 32, and Kim, 29 — on April 24 with joint blackmail under the Act on the Punishment of Violent Acts. The indictment follows accusations that the two threatened Tzuyang between June 2021 and November 2022.
In a video posted between July and August last year, Tzuyang said her former agency CEO and ex-boyfriend, a man surnamed Lee, informed her that the women were threatening to expose her past work at an adult entertainment venue.
“They’re threatening to expose that you worked with them at an adult entertainment establishment, so let’s pay them off to keep them quiet,” Lee allegedly told her.
Tzuyang said she had been coerced into working at the venue due to Lee’s violence and intimidation. Although the women had no prior relationship with her, they allegedly used information passed along by Lee to carry out their threats.
Tzuyang said a producer from her channel met with the women and reached an agreement for them to remain silent. In return, she paid them 200 million won, framed as an advance for a fake YouTube show deal. She also agreed to make monthly payments of 6 million won from her own funds.
Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul launched an investigation last July after the producer filed a criminal complaint. Police requested arrest warrants for Kim and others, but the court denied the request, citing the lack of flight risk and sufficient evidence already secured.
The women remained under investigation without detention and reportedly apologized to Tzuyang’s team late last year.
Despite their expression of remorse, prosecutors proceeded with the indictment, citing the severity of the offense and the large sum involved. Joint blackmail carries harsher penalties than ordinary blackmail, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.
Kim Tae-yeon, an attorney representing Tzuyang, said blackmailing public figures by threatening to release damaging personal information in exchange for money constitutes a serious crime. He emphasized that appropriate punishment is necessary to deter similar offenses.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SU-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)