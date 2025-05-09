 U.S. Naval Forces Korea commander becomes honorary Busan citizen
U.S. Naval Forces Korea commander becomes honorary Busan citizen

Published: 09 May. 2025, 10:49
This file photo, provided by the South Korean Navy, shows Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, right, commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Korea. [YONHAP]

This file photo, provided by the South Korean Navy, shows Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, right, commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Korea. [YONHAP]

 
The commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Korea has been selected as a honorary citizen of the southeastern port city of Busan in recognition of his efforts to boost security ties between Korea and the United States, the city government said Friday.
 
Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski will receive a certificate of the honorary citizenship in a ceremony set to be presided over by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon Friday morning, according to the municipality.
 

The city government touted Koprowski's efforts to enhance bilateral ties between the allies' naval forces and strengthen regional security through the entry of U.S. strategic assets in Busan.
 
Since 1966, the city has conferred its honorary citizenship on 281 people, including former South Korean men's football head coach Guus Hiddink.

Yonhap
