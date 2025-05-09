Korean sports need structural reform, not just change

The author is a professor of global sports studies at Korea University.It has been two months since Yoo Seung-min, a former member of the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, took office as president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC). His election slogan — “Will we change, or be changed?” — captured a widespread public desire for reform in a sports ecosystem mired in outdated customs and privatized fiefdoms. Yoo’s unexpected victory over a more powerful rival marked a turning point. The sports community, under mounting pressure from fans and the public, chose change through the ballot.Founded in 1954, the KSOC began to see internal shifts soon after Yoo, the youngest president in the body’s history at 43, assumed leadership. He initiated structural adjustments, including the appointment of a new secretary-general, the formation of a fairness committee and the reorganization of an advisory council. The establishment of the KSOC Sports Reform Committee on April 17, composed of 20 internal and external members, signals Yoo’s intention to fulfill his campaign pledges through more than symbolic gestures.Yoo has been visiting regional sports bodies and federations to explain his nine key innovation goals and 120 focused reform initiatives. Yet many in the field remain skeptical. Some regional and national sports officials have voiced doubts, citing their previous experience with audits, criminal investigations, disciplinary action and budget cuts under prior leadership. This institutional memory contributes to lingering resistance.It is crucial to distinguish between change and reform. Change deals with internal operations or culture; reform, by contrast, involves overhauling the entire system. Without changes to laws, budgetary structures, and governance in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, lasting reform will be difficult to achieve.Yoo has announced measures to secure financial independence by establishing a marketing division directly under the president and launching initiatives to attract sponsorships and develop commercial revenue streams. But the landscape is challenging. Legal restrictions, limited public budgets and regulatory hurdles continue to impede progress in areas ranging from school and regional sports to athlete and coach rights.For genuine reform, three core areas must be addressed: budget, legislation and governance.First, the budgeting process must be restructured. Currently, KSOC’s budget is determined through a top-down review by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Economy and Finance. This system results in fixed project categories and perpetuates inefficient or redundant programs. Greater fiscal autonomy would allow KSOC to prioritize urgent issues such as school sports, local development, international competitiveness and human rights in athletics.Second, legislative amendments are needed. The National Sports Promotion Act, the legal foundation for KSOC operations, limits the organization’s ability to engage in revenue-generating business. For example, while KSOC selects official sponsors through open bidding, it cannot award supply contracts to these sponsors without competitive tender, due to scrutiny from the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee. This discourages sponsor participation. Similarly, the current law allows municipal governments to fund local sports councils only “within the scope of their budgets,” leading to unstable support in areas with limited fiscal resources. A fragmented network of local ordinances further complicates operations. Reforming this system is essential to create a more stable and predictable funding model.Third, governance reform is essential. As a central pillar of Korean sports, KSOC’s governance model has wide influence across the sector. Despite progress in areas such as international sports diplomacy and competitive performance, the committee’s internal structure still fails to correct chronic problems. These include recurring human rights violations, opaque decision-making, corruption and a lack of public accountability. Without addressing these systemic failures, efforts at reform will remain superficial.Internal adjustments are already underway. The question now is whether Korean sports will lead its own reform or once again become subject to externally imposed change. The government and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism must trust KSOC’s new leadership and offer full support. That includes assistance with legislation, budget flexibility and structural reorganization.Now is a critical window for reform in Korean sports. Without swift and meaningful action, opportunities for sustainable change may be lost — and with them, public confidence in the country’s sports institutions.