 Infighting overshadows People Power Party's presidential bid
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 May. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, left, and independent candidate Han Duck-soo [JOONGANG ILBO]

As the deadline for registering presidential candidates approaches, the People Power Party is mired in internal conflict over a potential candidate merger. Rather than focusing its energy on narrowing the gap with Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, the party has become consumed by a public and bitter struggle between its own contenders. It raises the question of whether the party is prepared to compete in a presidential election at all.
 
The leadership insists that the party must consolidate behind a single candidate — either Kim Moon-soo or Han Duck-soo — before the registration deadline on May 11. Yet Kim is fiercely opposed to the idea, accusing party leaders of trying to oust a legitimately nominated candidate. Floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has responded in kind, accusing Kim of defying the will of party members to cling to his nomination.
 

Kim’s proposal to hold a public opinion poll on May 15 or 16 is widely viewed as a stalling tactic. Such a poll would take place after the registration deadline, effectively disqualifying Han from running as the party's official nominee. Kim appears to be betting that if he stands firm, Han will ultimately bow out. However, if the party leadership attempts to revoke Kim's nomination and replace him with Han, it may face legal repercussions. A court injunction in Kim’s favor would plunge the party into an unprecedented crisis.
 
Regardless of the outcome, the party’s last hope for a “graceful unification” is already lost. Even if a single candidate is agreed upon, the damage is done. The internal rift makes a coordinated and effective campaign unlikely.
 
This situation stems from a series of strategic missteps by party leadership. After former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, the leadership failed to reflect seriously on the party’s direction, instead aligning itself with anti-impeachment hardliners. When a snap presidential election became inevitable, the leadership moved hastily to draft Han Duck-soo as its candidate, sidelining the primary process and undermining party unity in the process.
 
Kim, too, deserves criticism. During the primaries, he pledged to quickly unify with Han if nominated, a promise that helped him win support from conservative voters. Now, he appears to be reneging on that commitment, trying to force Han out instead. Such a reversal risks overshadowing his three-decade political career with accusations of opportunism.
 
Han Duck-soo, left, an independent presidential candidate, shakes hands with Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the conservative People Power Party, in a restaurant in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 7. [YONHAP]

Han, for his part, has shown little initiative to resolve the impasse. His passive approach suggests he is waiting to be nominated without making the effort to secure a merger. That kind of detachment will not help the party navigate its current crisis.
 
The party has neither moved past the impeachment nor articulated a renewed conservative vision. Its much-touted "anti-Lee big tent" strategy is unraveling. Some even speculate the party has given up on the election and is now focused on positioning for the next leadership contest.
 
In the absence of leaders willing to make sacrifices for the greater good, the party finds itself adrift — fractured by factionalism and devoid of direction. How much further must it fall before it changes course?


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
