 2 students turn themselves in after fatal stabbing outside California high school
Published: 09 May. 2025, 12:39
Santa Ana police gather outside the entrance to Santa Ana High School in Santa Ana, California, after a stabbing on campus shortly after the school day ended on May 7. [AP/YONHAP]

Two high school students have turned themselves in to police in connection with a fatal stabbing in front of a Southern California high school, authorities said.
 
Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia said the 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys came forward hours after the Wednesday afternoon attack that killed one student and wounded two others.
 

Both were arrested, Garcia said. She said there are no other suspects believed to have been involved in the violence at Santa Ana High School.
 
“The entire stabbing appears to be gang-related,” Garcia said.
 
The stabbing happened in the afternoon as students were leaving school for the day. Fermin Leal, a spokesperson for Santa Ana Unified School District, said it was not immediately clear what prompted the fight that killed a 14-year-old boy.
 
After-school programs and athletics were canceled on Wednesday. School was scheduled to resume on Thursday, and crisis counselors were available on campus, Leal said.
 
The school serves about 3,000 students in the city of Santa Ana, which is home to 300,000 people, 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

