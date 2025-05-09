 Leo XIV's brother recalls feeling of 'disbelief' over his sibling becoming pope
Leo XIV's brother recalls feeling of 'disbelief' over his sibling becoming pope

Published: 09 May. 2025, 15:55
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States waves from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican on May 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

When white smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel revealing that a new pope had been chosen, John Prevost turned on his television in Illinois, called his niece and they watched in awe as his brother's name was announced.
 
“She started screaming because it was her uncle, and I was in the moment of disbelief that this cannot be possible because it’s too far from what we thought would happen," Prevost said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press from his home in New Lenox, Illinois.
 

Next, he said he felt an intense sense of pride that his brother, Cardinal Robert Prevost, had become the 267th pontiff to lead the Catholic Church, making the Chicago-born missionary the first U.S. pope.
 
“It’s quite an honor; it’s quite a once in a lifetime," he said. “But I think it’s quite a responsibility and I think it’s going to lead to bigger and better things, but I think people are going to watch him very closely to see what he’s doing.”
 
Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order who spent his career ministering in Peru, took the name Leo XIV.
 
John Prevost described his brother as being very concerned for the poor and those who don’t have a voice. He said he expects him to be a “second Pope Francis.”
 
People hold up a U.S. flag as the newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on May 8. [AP/YONHAP]

“He’s not going to be real far left and he’s not going to be real far right,” he added. “Kind of right down the middle.”
 
At one point during the interview, John Prevost realized he had missed several calls from his brother, so he gave the new pope a call back.
 
Leo told him he wasn't interested in being part of the interview, and after a brief message of congratulations and discussion in which they talked like any two brothers about travel arrangements, they hung up.
 
The new pope grew up the youngest of three boys. John Prevost, who was only a year older than him, said he remembers Robert Prevost being very good in school as a kid and enjoying playing tag, Monopoly and Risk.
 
John Prevost points to an old photo of his brothers, including the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, left, during an interview with the Associated Press on May 8. [AP/YONHAP]

From a young age, he said he knew his brother was going to be a priest. Although he didn't expect him to become pope, he recalled a neighbor predicting that very thing when Robert Prevost was only a first grader.
 
“She sensed that at 6 years old,” he said. "How she did that, who knows. It took this long, but here he is, first American pope.”
 
When Robert Prevost graduated eighth grade, he left for seminary school, his brother said.
 
Cardinal Robert Prevost celebrates Mass at St. Jude Parish in New Lenox, Ill., in 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

“There's a whole period there where we didn’t really grow up together," he said. "It was just on vacations that we had contact together.”
 
These days, the brothers talk on the phone every day, John Prevost said. Robert Prevost will call him and they'll discuss everything from politics to religion and even play the day's Wordle.
 
John Prevost said he's not sure how much time his brother will have to talk as the new pope and how they'll handle staying in touch in the future.
 
“It’s already strange not having someone to talk to," he said.

