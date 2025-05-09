Peruvian man arrested in Japan for allegedly operating unlicensed bar where staff bathe in swimsuits
Published: 09 May. 2025, 16:30
A Peruvian man has been arrested in Japan for operating an unlicensed bar where customers can watch female staff in swimsuits take a bath.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old Peruvian national Wilbert Kerwin Carrasco Diaz on suspicion of violating the Entertainment Business Act by running a hostess bar without a license on May 1, according to Japanese news outlet Asahi on Friday.
Carrasco Diaz is accused of managing Shibuya Maison Sweet Dreams, a bar located in Dogenzaka, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, without the necessary permits.
The establishment offered a "VIP course" priced at 13,000 yen ($89.40) for 60 minutes, allowing customers to enjoy meals while watching female staff bathe in swimsuits. Additionally, the bar provided a "50-minute, 5,000 yen course" with unlimited drinks, during which female staff would sit beside customers and engage in conversation.
The bar promoted its services on social media by showcasing images of swimsuit-clad female staff. Since its opening in 2020, the establishment is estimated to have generated sales exceeding 100 million yen.
Despite receiving two warnings from the police last year and earlier this year regarding unauthorized operations, Carrasco Diaz continued to run the bar without making any changes. During police questioning, he denied the allegations, stating, "I have been operating legitimately; the arrest is a mistake by the police."
