Mysterious video hints at new 24-member K-pop boy group

Rookie K-pop boy group idntt unveiled its second teaser video, “2025 ideal combination,” on Saturday, hinting at its upcoming debut.The teaser, with a refined and rhythmic soundtrack, features silhouetted figures presumed to be the group's members.The video concludes with a flashing number “24," likely tied to what the agency, Modhaus, describes as a “mega-scale” boy group.The release follows an earlier teaser that showed a white studio setting, 24 chairs and partial views of young male figures.Modhaus also introduced a new "Objekt" photocard — an interactive physical-digital hybrid collectible — through its official artist communication platform, Cosmo.Modhaus previously launched the 24-member girl group tripleS.The agency said it will release a range of content leading up to the group’s debut.BY SEO JI-EUN [ [email protected]