Mysterious video hints at new 24-member K-pop boy group
Published: 10 May. 2025, 12:17 Updated: 10 May. 2025, 13:31
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Rookie K-pop boy group idntt unveiled its second teaser video, “2025 ideal combination,” on Saturday, hinting at its upcoming debut.
The teaser, with a refined and rhythmic soundtrack, features silhouetted figures presumed to be the group's members.
The video concludes with a flashing number “24," likely tied to what the agency, Modhaus, describes as a “mega-scale” boy group.
The release follows an earlier teaser that showed a white studio setting, 24 chairs and partial views of young male figures.
Modhaus also introduced a new "Objekt" photocard — an interactive physical-digital hybrid collectible — through its official artist communication platform, Cosmo.
Modhaus previously launched the 24-member girl group tripleS.
The agency said it will release a range of content leading up to the group’s debut.
