Fifty Fifty's Keena suspends promotional schedules due to post-traumatic stress, report says

Seventeen to perform on Jamsu Bridge the day before its comeback

Mysterious video hints at new 24-member K-pop boy band

NCT Wish pulls out of SMTOWN Live concert due to U.S. visa issues

Related Stories

Boy band NCT Wish to release second EP 'poppop' on April 14

Singer BoA to produce NCT Wish's debut single

NCT Wish wants to prove that it deserves the NCT name

'NCT Wish's Wishlist' fan showcase to be held in Korea next month

NCT Wish to drop debut single 'Wish' in Korean, Japanese next month