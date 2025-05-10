 NCT Wish pulls out of SMTOWN Live concert due to U.S. visa issues
NCT Wish pulls out of SMTOWN Live concert due to U.S. visa issues

Published: 10 May. 2025, 17:15
NCT Wish [YONHAP]

NCT Wish [YONHAP]

 
K-pop boy group NCT Wish will not perform at SMTOWN Live in Los Angeles on Sunday after a delay in visa approvals prevented the members from entering the United States in time. 
 
"In preparation for this performance, we thoroughly completed all necessary steps to secure visa approvals, including submitting the required documents and attending interviews," the agency said in an English-language statement posted to social media on Saturday. "However, despite our best efforts, there was an unexpected delay in the approval process, and the visas were ultimately not issued in time."  
 
The company added that the cause of the delay remains unclear and that "every possible effort" was made to resolve the issue. 
 
"Unfortunately, it was not enough to ensure NCT Wish’s appearance on stage.
 
"We fully understand and deeply regret the disappointment this may cause to fans who were eagerly anticipating NCT WISH’s performance," it said. "We share in your disappointment and sincerely apologize for not being able to fulfill this commitment."
  
The Los Angeles concert is part of SM Entertainment’s 30th-anniversary “SMTOWN Live” tour, which began in Seoul in January. The tour made a stop in Mexico City on Friday before heading to Los Angeles on Sunday.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
