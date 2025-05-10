Seventeen to perform on Jamsu Bridge the day before its comeback
Published: 10 May. 2025, 12:16
K-pop group Seventeen will hold a solo performance at Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge on May 25, becoming the first artists to do so, according to an announcement their agency, Pledis Entertainment, released Saturday.
The event, titled “B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will also be livestreamed online. The performance is expected to attract viewers globally, particularly from the group’s international fan base known as Carat.
The event comes one day before Seventeen’s scheduled 10th-anniversary comeback.
Seventeen’s fifth full-length album, titled HAPPY BURSTDAY, combines the words “birthday” and “burst,” and the group has released promotional materials under the themes “NEW ESCAPE,” “NEW MYSELF,” and “NEW BURSTDAY,” presenting a narrative of transformation and renewal.
Seventeen is scheduled to hold a two-day fan meeting event titled “SEVENTEEN 2025 JAPAN FAN MEETING 'HOLIDAY’” at Saitama Super Arena in Japan this weekend. Tickets for all sessions were sold out in advance, according to the agency.
