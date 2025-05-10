 People Power Party begins unprecedented process to replace presidential candidate
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

People Power Party begins unprecedented process to replace presidential candidate

Published: 10 May. 2025, 10:20
Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo depart after a meeting in Seoul on May 8. [NEWS1]

Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo depart after a meeting in Seoul on May 8. [NEWS1]

 
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) set in motion an unprecedented process to replace its presidential candidate on Saturday, as talks on merging the candidacies of its standard-bearer, Kim Moon-soo, and former acting President Han Duck-soo collapsed the previous day.
 
The party convened an emergency committee and election management body at the same time to reach a decision regarding the cancellation of Kim's election as the party's candidate, Han's party membership and other related issues.
 
The move came amid fears that if Kim and Han fail to unify their candidacy at a time of deepening fissures within the country's conservative camp, chances of a conservative win in the June 3 presidential poll would further diminish given that Lee Jae-myung, the liberal Democratic Party candidate, has been widening his lead.
 
When the PPP finalizes its decisions on key election issues, it plans to have all party members vote on the decisions, after which it will name its ultimate flag-bearer at a national committee meeting set for Sunday — a deadline by which a party candidate must register their candidacy with the state election committee.
 
In its pursuit of a candidate replacement, the party invoked a clause stipulating that when there is a "considerable" reason, the party can make an emergency committee decision regarding the election of a presidential candidate.
 
The PPP's move toward naming a new candidate came as Kim pivoted away from his earlier position in favor of a unified candidacy.
 
During the party's nomination contest, Kim had repeatedly stressed his intent to swiftly merge candidacy with Han in the event of Han's run for president as an independent. But such a stance changed after he was crowned as the party's official presidential candidate last Saturday.
 
Demanding that Kim follow through on his pledge for a unified candidacy, the party leadership had pressured him to merge candidacies before Sunday. But Kim insisted that he would seek a unified candidacy through an opinion poll on May 15-16.
 
In various opinion polls, Han was ahead of Kim. In this week's National Barometer Survey poll, Lee had 43 percent support, trailed by former Han with 23 percent and Kim with 12 percent.
 
On Friday, a Seoul court dismissed Kim's petition challenging the party leadership's push to merge his campaign with Han's while PPP lawmakers agreed to hand over full authority to the party's leadership to possibly reselect its presidential candidate.

Yonhap
tags Korea People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo Han Duck-soo

More in Politics

People Power Party begins unprecedented process to replace presidential candidate

PPP to remove Kim Moon-soo as presidential candidate, replace him with Han Duck-soo

Kim-Han merger talks collapse after less than 30 minutes

PPP meets to settle leadership crisis over Kim Moon-soo

In backing DP's Lee, Jinbo Party chief shifts focus from feminism to stopping PPP

Related Stories

Han's campaign calls for merger progress as PPP's Kim balks at party pressure

Kim Moon-soo lashes out at PPP over 'undemocratic' campaign merger push

Han Duck-soo proposes meeting with PPP presidential candidate Kim Monday

Contenders seek compromise

'I cannot accept that': PPP's Kim Moon-soo rejects merging candidacy with Han Duck-soo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)