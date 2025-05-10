People Power Party's candidate replacement 'undemocratic,' Kim Moon-soo says
Published: 10 May. 2025, 10:41 Updated: 10 May. 2025, 13:52
- SEO JI-EUN
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Saturday condemned the party’s decision to revoke his nomination and replace him with former acting President Han Duck-soo, calling the move “a political coup” and vowing to pursue legal and political action.
“A political coup took place in the dead of night,” Kim said during a press conference at his campaign office in Yeouido, western Seoul. “Such an antidemocratic act is unprecedented not only in the history of Korea’s constitutional politics, but globally. Last night, democracy in our party died.”
Kim said the PPP’s emergency leadership committee had “illegally” stripped him of a candidacy that was “legitimately earned through the support of party members and the public.” He added that he would hold those responsible for the decision “legally and politically accountable.”
Following the press conference, Kim filed an application for injunctive relief with the Seoul Southern District Court, requesting that it suspend the effect of the party's decision to cancel his nomination, following a similar earlier legal challenge that was dismissed.
His remarks came hours after the PPP convened an emergency committee and election management body to begin the process of replacing him as its standard-bearer, following the collapse of talks between the candidate and the former acting president regarding potential unification. The party is moving to nominate Han instead, citing what it called a “considerable reason” under party rules that allow for candidate substitution.
The party’s internal vote, open to all members, is underway and will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday. If approved, the change will be finalized during a national committee meeting scheduled for Sunday — just ahead of the legal deadline to register candidates for the June 3 presidential election.
“It was a command from party members to form a single candidacy with a competitive contender capable of stopping Lee Jae-myung’s dictatorship — under the PPP’s banner as candidate No. 2,” said Kwon.
Kwon criticized Kim for "casting aside the trust of party members like an old shoe” and “effectively sabotaging unification by stalling for time.” He continued accusing Kim of using the idea of a unified candidacy as “a tactic to secure his own nomination.”
“Efforts for a negotiated unification failed,” he said, offering an apology to the public and PPP members.
“It was a heavy and desperate decision," Kwon continued. "Whatever the outcome, I will take full responsibility.”
Update May 10: Added comments from PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se's press conference.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
