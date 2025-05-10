 People Power Party's candidate replacement 'undemocratic,' Kim Moon-soo says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

People Power Party's candidate replacement 'undemocratic,' Kim Moon-soo says

Published: 10 May. 2025, 10:41 Updated: 10 May. 2025, 13:52
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo holds an emergency press conference at his campaign office in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 10, expressing his position on the party leadership’s unprecedented move to replace its nominee. [YONHAP]

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo holds an emergency press conference at his campaign office in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 10, expressing his position on the party leadership’s unprecedented move to replace its nominee. [YONHAP]

 
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Saturday condemned the party’s decision to revoke his nomination and replace him with former acting President Han Duck-soo, calling the move “a political coup” and vowing to pursue legal and political action.
 
“A political coup took place in the dead of night,” Kim said during a press conference at his campaign office in Yeouido, western Seoul. “Such an antidemocratic act is unprecedented not only in the history of Korea’s constitutional politics, but globally. Last night, democracy in our party died.”
 
Kim said the PPP’s emergency leadership committee had “illegally” stripped him of a candidacy that was “legitimately earned through the support of party members and the public.” He added that he would hold those responsible for the decision “legally and politically accountable.” 
 
Following the press conference, Kim filed an application for injunctive relief with the Seoul Southern District Court, requesting that it suspend the effect of the party's decision to cancel his nomination, following a similar earlier legal challenge that was dismissed. 
 
His remarks came hours after the PPP convened an emergency committee and election management body to begin the process of replacing him as its standard-bearer, following the collapse of talks between the candidate and the former acting president regarding potential unification. The party is moving to nominate Han instead, citing what it called a “considerable reason” under party rules that allow for candidate substitution. 
 
The party’s internal vote, open to all members, is underway and will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday. If approved, the change will be finalized during a national committee meeting scheduled for Sunday — just ahead of the legal deadline to register candidates for the June 3 presidential election.
 
People Power Party interim leader Kwon Young-se speaks at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 10, addressing the party’s unprecedented decision to replace its presidential candidate. [YONHAP]

People Power Party interim leader Kwon Young-se speaks at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 10, addressing the party’s unprecedented decision to replace its presidential candidate. [YONHAP]

PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se defended the decision to revoke Kim's candidacy as a "painful" but necessary choice, citing the urgent need to unify the conservative camp, in a press briefing later on Saturday.
 
“It was a command from party members to form a single candidacy with a competitive contender capable of stopping Lee Jae-myung’s dictatorship — under the PPP’s banner as candidate No. 2,” said Kwon.
 
Kwon criticized Kim for "casting aside the trust of party members like an old shoe” and “effectively sabotaging unification by stalling for time.” He continued accusing Kim of using the idea of a unified candidacy as “a tactic to secure his own nomination.” 
 
“Efforts for a negotiated unification failed,” he said, offering an apology to the public and PPP members.
 
“It was a heavy and desperate decision," Kwon continued. "Whatever the outcome, I will take full responsibility.” 
 
Update May 10: Added comments from PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se's press conference.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo Han Duck-soo

More in Politics

People Power Party's candidate replacement 'undemocratic,' Kim Moon-soo says

People Power Party begins unprecedented process to replace presidential candidate

PPP to remove Kim Moon-soo as presidential candidate, replace him with Han Duck-soo

Kim-Han merger talks collapse after less than 30 minutes

PPP meets to settle leadership crisis over Kim Moon-soo

Related Stories

Kim-Han merger talks collapse after less than 30 minutes

Han Duck-soo takes swipe at Kim Moon-soo for backtracking on merger

Han Duck-soo, Kim Moon-soo meet over candidacy merger, nothing agreed

PPP set to conclude opinion polls on favorability of presidential candidate between Kim, Han

PPP to remove Kim Moon-soo as presidential candidate, replace him with Han Duck-soo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)