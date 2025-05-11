 Gas price slide ends
Gas price slide ends

Published: 11 May. 2025, 16:45
 
A driver fills up on gas at a gas station in Seoul on May 11. The average nationwide gasoline price at domestic gas stations rose to 1,639.8 won ($1.17) per liter between May 4 and 8, up 4.3 won from the previous week, ending its 13-week continuous decline, according to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation’s oil price information system. 
 
