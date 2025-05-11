 USTR Greer to visit Korea for trade talks next week
Published: 11 May. 2025, 15:02 Updated: 11 May. 2025, 17:18
Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies during a hearing before the House Committee on Ways and Means at Longworth House Office Building on April 9 in Washington. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer plans to visit Korea this week for talks on the new U.S. tariff scheme and other bilateral trade issues, officials said Sunday.
 
Greer is scheduled to arrive in Korea on Thursday for a two-day stay to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers meeting, which will be held on the southern resort island of Jeju, according to government officials.
 
On the sidelines of the meeting, Greer is expected to have high-level talks with Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun or Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo, as well as other counterparts, as consultations are now underway about U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's new tariff policies.
 
Last month, the United States began imposing reciprocal tariffs on partner nations, including 25 percent duties on Korea, only to place a pause on them shortly afterward to allow for one-on-one negotiations.
 
Seoul and Washington agreed to seek a package agreement on trade and other related issues before July 8, when Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends.
 
Given the situation, the upcoming high-level talks are expected to serve as a turning point in shaping the direction of trade negotiations, with the United States likely to present detailed demands and both sides coordinating schedules and formats for future negotiations, according to experts.
 
Korea has said it will approach talks with the United States in a calm and prudent manner, without haste, ahead of the June 3 presidential election triggered by the recent ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law in December.
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
