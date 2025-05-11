 Bake off
Published: 11 May. 2025, 16:43
Visitors view entries in the bakery section of the Seoul International Food Grand Prix 2025, part of the 22nd Seoul International Food & Tableware Expo held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. The event brings together top and young chefs from around the world, aspiring chefs from Korean hotels, schools, professional institutions and small businesses, and trainee chefs to show off their skills in competition.[News1]
