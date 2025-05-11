Nuclear power becomes No. 1 energy source for Korea for first time in 2024

Nuclear power became the largest source of energy in Korea's power generation sector for the first time ever last year, data showed Sunday.The total power generation increased by 1.3 percent on-year to reach 595.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024, and nuclear power generation accounted for 31.7 percent of the total, marking the largest proportion among energy resources, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Gas and coal tied for second, each contributing 28.1 percent of the total power generation.Coal had been the country's largest energy source over the preceding 17 years, but its share shrank due mainly to the government's push for eco-friendly policies and increased utilization of nuclear power.The data also showed that renewable energy generation rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier to reach 63.2 TWh in 2024, accounting for 10.6 percent of the country's total power generation.It was the first time that renewable energy surpassed the double-digit mark, which was attributable to policy support and rising investment."The government will continue to expand zero-carbon energy sources and push forward policies in order to achieve carbon neutrality and meet the demand for advanced industries, such as AI data centers," senior ministry official Cho Ik-no said.Yonhap