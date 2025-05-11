 Sweetest smackdown in town
Sweetest smackdown in town

Published: 11 May. 2025, 17:01
A competition entry — desserts arranged in the shape of the Korean Peninsula and three of its significant islands — is displayed at the 22nd Seoul International Food & Tableware Expo & Seoul International Food Grand Prix 2025 held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 11. Top chefs and young culinary upstarts from around the world, as well as aspiring cooks from domestic hotels, schools, professional institutions, small business owners and student trainees, showcase their skills through the competitive event. [YONHAP]

