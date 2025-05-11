SK Telecom offers 'SIM reset' as alternate to replacement
Published: 11 May. 2025, 14:10
SK Telecom introduced a new “SIM reset” solution that can partially modify user identification and authentication information on a SIM card without physically replacing it, the embattled teleco said Sunday.
The SIM reset solution updates parts of the user identification and authentication data stored on the SIM card, while leaving user-saved data such as contacts, T-money, and financial certificates intact, according to a press release by SK Telecom.
Once this information is changed, any attempt to access the system using previously leaked SIM data will be blocked. SK Telecom also claims that multiple network functions are triggered simultaneously to ensure the reset is as effective as a physical SIM card replacement.
This process aims to be more convenient than a full replacement for users since they do not need to reconfigure stored financial credentials or personal data. The service is available for both physical and electronic SIM cards users, and also for those using eSIM services.
SK Telecom will first offer the SIM card reset solution to customers who have received a SIM replacement notice and visit a T World store. The company is considering expanding the eligible user base in the future. Customers who reserved SIM replacements will receive updated scheduling information, as SIM inventory is expected to increase from Monday.
Customers who undergo a SIM reset but later wish to switch to a physical SIM will be able to do so once for free, at any T World location.
“The SIM reset offers security equivalent to a physical SIM replacement, with the added benefit of greater convenience,” said SK Telecom. “Customers can choose between the two methods depending on their circumstances.”
As of Sunday morning, a total of 1.43 million users had replaced their SIM cards, with an additional 7.22 million users still in the reservation queue, according to the mobile carrier in a daily briefing held on the same day.
Another 10.77 million SIM cards are expected to arrive in stores by the end of next month.
