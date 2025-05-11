Bora Chung demands a better world
Published: 11 May. 2025, 07:00
- LEE JIAN
As translated fiction enters the global limelight, Korean books are being discovered by a wider audience beyond the country's borders. With the help of the massive inventory retained by DB Books, Korea’s oldest independent book dealer, the Korea JoongAng Daily sought out hidden gems on its shelves. In this interview series, we find them for you and talk to the creatives behind them.
On April 16, 2014, a ship full of students going on a field trip capsized, claiming 304 lives.
On its one-year anniversary, thousands took to the streets to criticize the Korean government's investigation of the accident, known as the Sewol Ferry tragedy. Over a few reports of illegal behavior among individual protesters, more than 400 police officers were dispatched to break up the whole protest, deploying chemical irritants and making arrests. Hundreds of police buses encircled the memorial set up in central Seoul's Gwanghwamun, prohibiting people, including the victims’ parents, from entering to pay respects.
Bora Chung was present on those streets. She remembers being “horrified.”
“The common people and community were being threatened,” Chung told the Korea JoongAng Daily in an interview on May 3. “There was an internal voice that said I needed to stop the threat — that we needed to all live.”
That sentiment is the defining, repeated line of “Red Sword,” the Korean author's sci-fi martial arts novel, newly released in English: “Let’s get out of here, alive, together.”
Following the English translations of Chung's International Booker-shortlisted “Cursed Bunny” (2021) and U.S. Philip K. Dick Award-nominated “Your Utopia” (2024), “Red Sword,” now also published in English, follows a slave swordswoman forced to fight a relentless, lethal war on an extraterritorial planet where the enemy is unclear and the only reason to fight is to survive. The original Korean was published in 2019.
The idea behind the book first spawned with a piece of hidden history in the records of the 17th-century Sino-Soviet border conflicts.
At the time, Chung, who has a master's degree in Russian and East European area studies from Yale University and a Ph.D. in Slavic literatures from Indiana University, was working as a part-time history professor at Yonsei University, preparing a lesson on the first contact between Korea and Russia.
“It is typically taught, per the Russian records, that Korean immigration to Manchuria and far eastern Russia in the 1860s during the late Joseon period [1392-1910] was when the two cultures first met,” Chung said. “But with more research, I discovered that the first encounter was actually during the Sino-Soviet border conflicts in the 17th century. This is recorded in Korean literature and records, but not much in Russian ones.”
A tributary state of the Qing Dynasty, Korea was called on to fight for China against Russia in the two countries’ territorial dispute along their borders.
But Korean soldiers, mainly known to be shooters, weren’t brought up to speed on their role and purpose in the fight. Chung’s study of records revealed that they likely didn’t even know of a country called the Soviet Union.
“These people were there, not knowing why, or even who they were fighting against,” Chung said. “But at the end of the day, they were fighting to keep each other alive, and that’s ultimately what I wanted my book to be about.”
As “Red Sword” was intended to be fiction, she swapped the male soldiers for females and the guns for swords. “I was learning kendo at the time, too,” Chung said.
For some of the book's more libidinous, thuggish details, Chung was inspired by her Twitter (now X) followers.
“I was an avid Twitter user back when I was writing this book in 2016 and 2017, and was trying to get clues there on how to write a book that would sell well,” Chung said with sheepish honesty.
While her internet fans might have gotten her the hard plot points, the author’s fighting spirit and activist conscience flow throughout the novel like ocean waves.
“The story did evolve to contain the kinds of battles that I knew of and witnessed,” said the author who is also a passionate social activist.
Chung has a busy month ahead. She is slated to attend book festivals in Australia, Poland and France in May. Also a translator, her Korean translation of the Russian novel “I Burn Paris” (1928) by Bruno Jasieński is set for release in June, in time for the Seoul International Book Fair.
Asked why she writes, Chung made clear that she did so for her own and others’ joy. “I want the readers just to relish the book as it is. I hope they have fun reading it.”
But if being an author is her more enjoyable, hobby-like activity, her job and purpose in life is as a fighter.
“Protesting,” she said, “is something I feel I need to do.”
As translated fiction enters the global limelight, Korean books are being discovered by a wider audience beyond the country's borders. With the help of the massive inventory retained by DB Books, Korea’s oldest independent book dealer, the Korea JoongAng Daily sought out hidden gems on its shelves. In this interview series, we find them for you and talk to the creatives behind them.
