 Boy band Enhyphen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band Enhyphen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'

Published: 11 May. 2025, 17:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Boy band Enhypen poses for the cameras at its short film “Desire: Unleash″ premiere event held at Megabox, Coex branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 11. [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen poses for the cameras at its short film “Desire: Unleash″ premiere event held at Megabox, Coex branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 11. [BELIFT LAB]

 
Perhaps it might not have been the brightest idea to invite a vampire to a live television talk show — but let’s just leave at that for now, for the sake of fans yet to experience boy group Enhypen’s latest short film teasing its upcoming sixth EP, “Desire: Unleash.”
 
The septet, fresh off its debut appearance at Coachella in April, reunited with fans Engene at home for the first time in a while for a “concept cinema” premiere event held at Coex in southern Seoul on Sunday.
 
“Our concept used to be more centered on young love and romance,” said member Sunoo, during the event. “But this time, it feels like the concept has matured to reflect a deeper side of us.”
 

Related Article

 
A poster for boy band Enhypen's concept cinema short film “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]

A poster for boy band Enhypen's concept cinema short film “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]

 
Directed by Park Min-soo, known for his works such as the award-winning short film “Merlin” (2022) and K-pop music videos, the nine-minute short film serves as an extended teaser to the upcoming album, which delves into the concept of desire.
 
Following the online reveal of the “Desire: Unleash” concept cinema, scheduled for midnight on Sunday, the same-titled EP will be released on June 5.
 
The latest short film marks the second concept cinema experience presented by Enhypen, following the previous work tied to the group’s second full-length album “Romance: Untold” (2024) released in July last year.
 
Enhypen’s concept cinema expands on the group’s unique fantasy world where all seven members — Sunghoon, Jay, Jake, Jungwon, Heeseung, Sunoo and Ni-Ki — are portrayed as vampires in love with a mysterious girl named Sooha, a symbolic representation of Engene, who appeared in the previous concept cinema under the name Chloe.
 
Boy band Enhypen poses for the cameras at its short film “Desire: Unleash″ premiere event held at Megabox, Coex branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 11. [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen poses for the cameras at its short film “Desire: Unleash″ premiere event held at Megabox, Coex branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 11. [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen poses for the cameras at its short film “Desire: Unleash″ premiere event held at Megabox, Coex branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 11. [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen poses for the cameras at its short film “Desire: Unleash″ premiere event held at Megabox, Coex branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 11. [BELIFT LAB]

 
But this time, Sooha’s barely part of the story — as she’s “kinda on brief vacation,” as per Sunghoon’s words — as the spotlight is on the vampires’ internal conflict: a desire so intense that it  is threatening to destroy what they cherish most.
 
Inspired by the 2024 horror movie “Late Night With the Devil,” the film blends supernatural imagery with seductive charisma, set in a 1970s American late night talk show. Jay and Jake play two sides of a single character, as do Ni-ki and Heeseung, each pair symbolizing the vampires’ inner struggles between conflicting desires.  
 
“Everyone has a desire — it’s part of human instinct,” Jake said, describing desire as something that motivates and drives people toward their goals.
 
“For us, our desire and goal this year is to deliver stronger performance and reach new milestones, to show everything we’ve worked hard to prepare,” Jake added.
 
A poster for boy band Enhypen's concept cinema short film “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]

A poster for boy band Enhypen's concept cinema short film “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]

A poster for boy band Enhypen's concept cinema short film “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]

A poster for boy band Enhypen's concept cinema short film “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Enhypen

More in K-pop

Boy band Enhyphen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'

Boy band EPEX's China concert canceled 'due to issues in the local region'

NCT Wish pulls out of SMTOWN Live concert due to U.S. visa issues

Mysterious video hints at new 24-member K-pop boy band

Seventeen to perform on Jamsu Bridge the day before its comeback

Related Stories

Enhypen to release second EP this evening

Enhypen to release repackaged album 'Romance: Untold -daydream-' next month

Boy band Enhypen to host fan meet-and-greet on and offline

Enhypen's 'Walk The Line' world tour hits the ground running at Goyang Stadium

Vampires, guns, action: Enhypen escape machine gun ambush in short film for album 'Romance: Untold'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)