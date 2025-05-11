Kim Moon-soo asks Han Duck-soo to be his campaign leader
Published: 11 May. 2025, 10:53 Updated: 11 May. 2025, 12:08
- YOON SO-YEON
People Power Party's (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo offered former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo a position as his campaign leader on Sunday morning, after the conservative party voted to keep Kim as the presidential contender a day earlier.
Kim and Han met for a meeting at the PPP headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sunday, where Kim told Han that he would "respect the [former] Prime Minister as a mentor and learn" and personally offered Han the campaign leader role.
"I will learn by serving you, who outruns me in all capabilities and experience," Kim reportedly told Han.
To that, Han replied, "I will do what I can."
"It would be best to discuss whether that would be practically possible," added Han.
The meeting came a day after the conservative party held an all-party vote on Saturday on whether to approve the party leadership's unprecedented move to nullify its primary and replace Kim with Han.
The PPP did not specify the results of the vote, but only said that it was a "narrow" margin, according to party spokesperson Shin Dong-wook.
Kim is also set to meet with other PPP lawmakers on Sunday, including Reps. Na Kyung-won and Yoon Sang-hyun.
