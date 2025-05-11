 Kim Moon-soo asks Han Duck-soo to be his campaign leader
Kim Moon-soo asks Han Duck-soo to be his campaign leader

Published: 11 May. 2025, 10:53 Updated: 11 May. 2025, 12:08
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo share a hug after their meeting on May 11 at the PPP headquarters in western Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

People Power Party's (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo offered former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo a position as his campaign leader on Sunday morning, after the conservative party voted to keep Kim as the presidential contender a day earlier.
 
Kim and Han met for a meeting at the PPP headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sunday, where Kim told Han that he would "respect the [former] Prime Minister as a mentor and learn" and personally offered Han the campaign leader role.
 

"I will learn by serving you, who outruns me in all capabilities and experience," Kim reportedly told Han.
 
To that, Han replied, "I will do what I can."
 
"It would be best to discuss whether that would be practically possible," added Han.
 
People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo leaves the National Assembly’s general meeting room in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 9, shortly after PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se made remarks pressuring him to unify his candidacy and exited the session. [YONHAP]

The meeting came a day after the conservative party held an all-party vote on Saturday on whether to approve the party leadership's unprecedented move to nullify its primary and replace Kim with Han.
 
The PPP did not specify the results of the vote, but only said that it was a "narrow" margin, according to party spokesperson Shin Dong-wook.
 
Kim is also set to meet with other PPP lawmakers on Sunday, including Reps. Na Kyung-won and Yoon Sang-hyun.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
