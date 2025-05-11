 Official campaigning for June 3 presidential election to begin Monday
Official campaigning for June 3 presidential election to begin Monday

Published: 11 May. 2025, 20:35
Presidential election candidates, from left: Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and New Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok [YONHAP]

Official campaigning for the June 3 presidential election will begin this week with the close of candidate registration on Sunday.
 
The 22-day campaign period will kick off Monday, allowing candidates and their campaign teams to give speeches in public places between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., distribute leaflets and other campaign materials, and put up campaign banners.
 

The election, triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid in December, has shaped up to be a contest between Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party.
 
Kim's candidacy was confirmed only Saturday following intraparty strife over which of two people — Kim or former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo — would be better suited to defeat Lee, who has maintained a wide lead in favorability polls.
 
Lee's plan is to consolidate that lead by wooing swing voters with promises to improve the economy and people's livelihoods, and promote national unity.
 
Kim, meanwhile, is set to adopt the conservatives' strategy of building a broad "big tent" coalition to counter Lee.
 
The success of that strategy is likely to hinge on whether he can win the support of former Prime Minister Han, Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate of the minor New Reform Party, and other political heavyweights.

Yonhap
tags presidential election

Official campaigning for June 3 presidential election to begin Monday

