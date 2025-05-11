South Korea, U.S. conduct joint naval drill as North Korean maritime threat grows
Published: 11 May. 2025, 19:26
South Korea and the United States conducted a combined maritime exercise in the East Sea from Thursday to Sunday in response to North Korea’s recent military developments, including signs of a more aggressive naval posture.
The South Korean Navy said on Sunday that the training simulated infiltration by North Korean special forces and aimed to deliver a warning after leader Kim Jong-un began using the term “intermediate line,” presumed to refer to a new maritime boundary intended to replace the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
South Korea deployed over 10 vessels, including the 7,600-ton Aegis destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi I, along with submarines, P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, AW-159 and Lynx helicopters and FA-50 and KF-16 fighter jets.
The United States sent the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Lawrence and P-8 patrol aircraft.
The joint drill, which takes place twice a year, occurred amid growing concerns over North Korea’s efforts to strengthen its naval capabilities.
The South Korean Navy said the allies trained under a scenario in which North Korea launched simultaneous surface, undersea and air provocations. The training focused on the immediate, decisive elimination of such threats.
North Korea held the launch ceremony for its first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, on April 25. The regime then conducted the vessel's first weapons tests on April 28 to 29.
“We will build an oceangoing fleet and possess operational capability in distant seas,” Kim said at the launch ceremony. “We will deploy our warships during peacetime in both coastal defense zones and the intermediate line.
"Establishing a proactive and offensive defense system based on strong offensive capability is important.”
Analysts say Kim’s comments suggest North Korea could use its new maritime boundary claims to justify future provocations.
South Korea and the United States, in response, conducted maritime counter-special operations training focused on eliminating North Korean special operations forces attempting to cross the NLL.
“We concentrated on maritime counter-special operations force training to destroy special operations troops crossing south of the NLL in the field at an early stage,” a Navy official said. "The navies also carried out joint anti-submarine warfare exercises to detect, identify, track and neutralize enemy submarines."
The training further included air defense drills against drone infiltrations, response exercises for localized provocations, maritime interdiction to block weapons of mass destruction and naval logistics mobility operations.
“We have further strengthened our combined and joint operational capabilities to respond to various maritime provocations by the enemy," said Rear Adm. Ryu Yun-sang, commander of the Navy’s 1st Maritime Battle Group, who led the drill.
“We will firmly retaliate against any provocations by the enemy with the overwhelming power of the South Korea-U.S. combined naval forces.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE KEUN-PYUNG, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)