 North Korea says 20,000 homes to be built in 130 rural areas this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea says 20,000 homes to be built in 130 rural areas this year

Published: 11 May. 2025, 15:41
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, reports on April 29 that the third-phase area of the Hwasong District, where residents began moving in, is bustling with excitement over the “joy of moving into new homes.” [NEWS1]

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, reports on April 29 that the third-phase area of the Hwasong District, where residents began moving in, is bustling with excitement over the “joy of moving into new homes.” [NEWS1]

 
Around 20,000 housing units will be built across 130 agricultural areas in North Korea this year as part of efforts to close the gap between urban and rural regions, the Rodong Sinmun — North Korea's mainstream newspaper — reported Sunday.
 
“This year as well, some 20,000 agricultural homes are being built in various and unique styles across 130 cities and counties, showcasing the vitality of the party's rural revolution platform,” the daily said in an article.
 

Related Article

 
Several regions, including the Rajin and Sonbong districts in the city of Rason, are nearing the completion of new homes, while around 500 architects are currently working in Pyongyang on housing designs, the newspaper also said.
 
The news report appears to highlight ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure in North Korea's rural areas, as the country pushes forward with a major construction plan, the Regional Development 20x10 Policy, aimed at annually building modernized factories in 20 cities and counties over a 10-year period.
 
In a separate article Sunday, the Rodong Sinmun acknowledged disparities in living standards between urban and rural areas, saying that various policies are being pursued to narrow those gaps, especially in education and public health.
 
The report said that the Workers' Party of Korea aims to provide rural residents with the same level of sanitary conditions as urban people, adding it has ordered the construction of modern hospitals in rural regions.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Housing unit Worker's Party

More in North Korea

North Korea says 20,000 homes to be built in 130 rural areas this year

North Korea's Kim says participation in Russia's war against Ukraine 'justified'

North's Kim and daughter celebrate 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day at embassy in Pyongyang

Putin greets North Korean military delegation at Victory Day parade in Moscow

Pyongyang appears to step back from Russia on Victory Day, possibly over troop compensation

Related Stories

North Korea pushes ahead with final phase of Pyongyang housing project

Ruling party realizes real estate is its danger zone

North's ruling party holds meeting, but clues on nuke test are few

Why jeonse and monthly rent are not the same

Property market problems ripple into the wider economy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)