North Korea says 20,000 homes to be built in 130 rural areas this year

Around 20,000 housing units will be built across 130 agricultural areas in North Korea this year as part of efforts to close the gap between urban and rural regions, the Rodong Sinmun — North Korea's mainstream newspaper — reported Sunday."This year as well, some 20,000 agricultural homes are being built in various and unique styles across 130 cities and counties, showcasing the vitality of the party's rural revolution platform," the daily said in an article.Several regions, including the Rajin and Sonbong districts in the city of Rason, are nearing the completion of new homes, while around 500 architects are currently working in Pyongyang on housing designs, the newspaper also said.The news report appears to highlight ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure in North Korea's rural areas, as the country pushes forward with a major construction plan, the Regional Development 20x10 Policy, aimed at annually building modernized factories in 20 cities and counties over a 10-year period.In a separate article Sunday, the Rodong Sinmun acknowledged disparities in living standards between urban and rural areas, saying that various policies are being pursued to narrow those gaps, especially in education and public health.The report said that the Workers' Party of Korea aims to provide rural residents with the same level of sanitary conditions as urban people, adding it has ordered the construction of modern hospitals in rural regions.