Betrayal meets backlash: 24-hour PPP coup to oust presidential pick implodes
Published: 11 May. 2025, 14:13
Korea's major conservative party went through one of the most tumultuous weekends in its history after the party tried to overthrow its own presidential candidate and failed — all within 24 hours.
The People Power Party's (PPP) attempt to replace its presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo came as a result of Kim refusing to unify his candidacy by the registration deadline on Sunday.
The party initiated the replacement process on Friday night but failed to secure approval through a party-wide vote, narrowly averting further turmoil.
Rather than giving his seat over to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was endorsed by the PPP's emergency committee, Kim had proposed a public-opinion poll-based unification on May 15 to 16.
But the PPP leadership rejected this proposal and, at midnight Friday, convened an emergency committee and election committee meeting, stripping Kim of his candidate status and endorsed former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a substitute candidate.
Lee Yang-soo, chair of the party’s election committee, announced Kim’s disqualification and opened new candidate registration.
Han joined the PPP at 3:30 a.m. and registered as a full party member. Between 3 and 4 a.m., Han completed the registration process unopposed, and Kim lost his eligibility.
The PPP leadership then sought procedural legitimacy by holding a vote via telephone among party members from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The situation quickly devolved into infighting.
Kim held an emergency press conference on Saturday in which he said, “The PPP’s emergency committee last night illegally stripped me of my legitimately earned candidacy.”
He filed for an injunction with the Seoul Southern District Court to suspend the party's decision.
“A political party must be operated transparently and fairly,” Kim said during Saturday's court hearing. “But the PPP canceled my nomination and selected a new candidate in the middle of the night without my knowledge.”
Kwon Young-se, PPP interim chief, responded in a press conference later on Saturday.
“I made a painful but necessary decision in the spirit of self-sacrifice,” Kwon said. “Kim repeatedly stirred conflict by making baseless accusations and false statements against the party leadership.”
As tensions escalated between Kim and the leadership, other contenders and nonmainstream lawmakers within the party voiced strong opposition to the decision.
Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon wrote on Facebook, “Even North Korea wouldn’t do this.”
Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo said, “Those two fools just hijacked the candidacy in the middle of the night and blew everything up.”
PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo called it a “disastrous comedy.” Rep. Na Kyung-won added, “This is not what the PPP should be (doing).”
Both Kim’s and Han’s camps attempted another round of negotiations at 7 p.m. on Saturday but failed to reach an agreement.
Kim’s team proposed a nationwide opinion poll that would factor in safeguards against reverse selection by applying only partial restrictions, but Han’s team countered with a plan to hold a full party member vote using the K-voting system.
Talks collapsed again after just 40 minutes.
By 11 p.m., the emergency committee confirmed the results of the ARS vote, which showed a slight majority opposing the candidate's replacement.
The replacement motion was rejected, with Kim regaining his candidacy.
“I deeply regret that unification could not be achieved, but this is entirely my fault,” Kwon said. “This too is because of my shortcomings. I will take full responsibility and step down.”
Kim registered himself as the party's presidential candidate with the election watchdog on Sunday morning.
He also offered Han a role as Kim's campaign leader, but Han didn't respond with a straight answer.
|Time
|Event
|May 9, 10:30 p.m.
|Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo hold second unification talks; no deal reached
|May 10, 12:00 a.m.
|The PPP's emergency committee revokes Kim's candidacy
|May 10, 2:30 a.m.
|The PPP's election committee cancels Kim’s nomination and posts registration notice
|May 10, 3:00 - 4:00 a.m.
|Han joins the PPP and registers as the party's presidential candidate
|May 10, 4:40 a.m.
|The emergency committee finalizes Han’s nomination
|May 10, 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
|Full party ARS vote held on Han’s candidacy replacement
|May 10, 5:00 p.m.
|Court hearing on Kim’s injunction request takes place
|May 10, 7:00 p.m.
|Kim-Han resume negotiations, which break down in 40 minutes
|May 10, 11:23 p.m.
|Vote results announced; replacement motion rejected, Kwon Young-se announces resignation
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
