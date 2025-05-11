DP castigates PPP candidate Kim as right-wing extremist, ally of controversial pastor
Published: 11 May. 2025, 17:38
The Democratic Party (DP) escalated its criticism of Kim Moon-soo, mockingly urging him to form a “far-right big tent” with hardline allies, hours after Kim registered as the presidential candidate for the People Power Party (PPP) on Sunday morning.
Kim Min-seok, co-chair of the DP’s election committee, held an emergency press briefing Sunday morning at party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, posing five open questions to Kim Moon-soo and accusing him of extremist affiliations.
“Congratulations on your nomination,” Kim Min-seok began, before quickly launching into pointed criticism.
“Given your ideological alignment with Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Liberty Unification Party, it seems only natural for you to unite with him and build a new far-right big tent or perhaps a merged party. What are your thoughts?”
The DP pointed to Kim Moon-soo’s past involvement in founding the Christian Liberty Unification Party with Jun in 2019, as well as his participation in rallies organized by Jeon that were held after former president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec. 3, to cast Kim Moon-soo as a far-right figure.
“Kim Moon-soo is so far-right to the bone that not only was he a former cabinet minister under ex-President Yoon, but he also once shed tears for Pastor Jeon,” said DP Chief Spokesman Jo Seoung-lae in an afternoon briefing. “It would be a national disaster if Yoon Suk Yeol's party were only to be replaced with Jeon Kwang-hoon's party.”
The DP also condemned former President Yoon for publicly supporting Kim Moon-soo through a news article published earlier on Sunday. Yoon had issued a statement calling Kim’s campaign “a mission to advance freedom, democracy and national prosperity,” which DP Campaign Operations Director Kang Hoon-sik rebuked as "proof that Kim Moon-soo is an unconstitutional candidate."
The DP also took aim at internal strife within the PPP, which had attempted to replace Kim Moon-soo with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo before a full party vote blocked the switch on Saturday.
Kim Min-seok called for the “immediate resignation and severe disciplinary action” of key PPP officials — including Kwon Young-se, Kweon Seong-dong, Lee Yang-soo and Park Soo-young — for attempting a last-minute candidate swap “that eroded public trust.”
“The PPP was so immersed in getting Han Duck-soo that it’s unclear whether the party is even prepared to campaign with Kim Moon-soo," DP spokesman Han Min-soo mocked the situation further. "This is shaping up to be a historic comedy.”
Former PPP emergency committee chair Kwon resigned Saturday, taking responsibility for the failed candidate replacement.
To further its attack, the DP’s rapid response team released a booklet titled "True Words of Kim Moon-soo: A Compilation of Real Gaffes" listing controversial past remarks by Kim Moon-soo.
These include a 2011 comment — “Women generally have limited mobility, so it’s hard to reach them late at night” — and his February 2025 statement praising Jeon as “a pastor defending liberal democracy in Korea.”
DP Co-Chair Yoon Yeo-joon highlighted the upcoming election as a “reckoning” for former President Yoon and his supporters.
“This is not a conventional presidential election,” Yoon said at a press briefing on Sunday. “Early elections require reflection and judgment on those responsible for the crisis that triggered them.”
"While general elections often serve as retrospective judgments and presidential races are more forward-looking, this snap election must begin with the punishment of those responsible for why we're having early elections in the first place."
BY KIM NA-HAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
