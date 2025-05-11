Ex-Prime Minister Han says he 'humbly accepts' party's rejection of his presidential candidacy

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Sunday he "humbly accepts" his party's decision to vote down his presidential candidacy, pledging to assist the party's final candidate Kim Moon-soo's presidential campaign.Lee Jung-hyun, a spokesperson for Han, made the remarks during a press briefing held a day after the People Power Party's (PPP) plenary meeting voted down a motion led by the party's leadership to replace the party's presidential candidate, Kim, with Han.Kim, a former labor minister, had secured the party's nomination through the primaries, while Han had outperformed him in public polls against Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate."I humbly accept everything and will assist in the election," Lee quoted Han as saying.Han expressed his hope for Kim's election victory and pledged to do whatever he could to help achieve it.Yonhap