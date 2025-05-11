 Boy band EPEX's China concert canceled 'due to issues in the local region'
Published: 11 May. 2025, 13:18
Boy band EPEX performs its new track ″Universe″ during a showcase held on Nov. 5, 2024, in central Seoul for the release of its second full-length album, “Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency.″ [NEWS1]

Boy band EPEX's China concert has been canceled "due to issues in the local region," according to the band's agency, C9 Entertainment.
 
"The Fuzhou concert, planned for May 31, has been canceled due to issues in the local region," the agency said Saturday, without elaborating on the nature of the issue.
 

The concert was set to be the first time in nine years that a K-pop act held a solo concert in China. Beijing had placed an unofficial ban on Korean culture and products in retaliation for Seoul’s deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system — or Thaad — in 2016.
 
A K-pop group concert in a separate venue was significant for the two countries' cultural diplomacy as a sign that China may be warming up to Korea with K-pop singers. K-pop acts have held pop-up stores or small-sized concerts in recent months.
 
"We are in talks to choose another date and venue for a new concert schedule. We will share the details as soon as they are decided," said C9 Entertainment.
 
EPEX debuted in 2021 with its EP, "Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety." It completed the "Bipolar" album series with its second EP, "Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love," released in October 2021.
 
EPEX is on its Asia tour, which began in Seoul last December. The tour continued with concerts in Japan in March and will be followed by events in Macau on May 3 and Taiwan on May 24.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags EPEX C9 Entertainment China

