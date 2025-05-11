 Fuel spill from Navy ship off south coast prompts extensive containment operation
Fuel spill from Navy ship off south coast prompts extensive containment operation

Published: 11 May. 2025, 18:45
Authorites work to remove the spilled diesel fuel off the coast of Changown, South Gyeongsang, on May 11. [CHANGWON COAST GUARD STATION]

Authorites work to remove the spilled diesel fuel off the coast of Changown, South Gyeongsang, on May 11. [CHANGWON COAST GUARD STATION]

 
A large-scale fuel spill from a Navy vessel anchored off the coast of Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, triggered an extensive containment operation, authorities said Sunday.
 
A report was received at 9:49 a.m. that diesel fuel had leaked into the sea during a refueling operation on a 2,500-ton Navy ship anchored near Somo Island, according to the Changwon Coast Guard Station and Navy officials.
 

An estimated 10,000 liters of diesel spilled into the sea, contaminating waters within a 500-meter (0.3 miles) radius, officials said.
 
The Navy believes the incident occurred while fuel was being transferred from the ship’s main tank to its onboard systems and equipment.
 
The Navy identified the spill at 9:08 a.m. and began an initial containment operation before notifying the Coast Guard.
 
The Coast Guard deployed eight vessels, including patrol ships and rescue boats, while the Navy mobilized 13 ships and 230 personnel to contain the spill. As of 3 p.m., approximately 80 percent of the cleanup had been completed, authorities said.
 
“We are currently investigating the cause and circumstances of the accident,” a Navy official said. “Depending on the outcome, we will respond with strict measures and establish preventive protocols to ensure similar incidents do not recur.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
