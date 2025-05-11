Pope Leo XIV fond of Korean food, culture, says head of Korea's Augustinian community
Published: 11 May. 2025, 17:40
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV is the first pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church from the Order of Saint Augustine.
Born in Chicago, he entered the order at age 22 and later served for nearly two decades as a missionary in Peru. He became the order’s prior general in 2001 and served two six-year terms until 2013.
Known for his deep spirituality and humility, Pope Leo XIV is also remembered for his fondness for Korean food and culture during his visits to Korea. He visited the country four times as the order’s head, engaging with local clergy and religious communities. He is also a jazz enthusiast who plays the trumpet, and he once worked as a high school history teacher and basketball coach.
His papal name, Leo XIV, is a tribute to Pope Leo XIII, signaling a commitment to social justice and spiritual integrity amid global unrest. He is a devoted reader of "The Little Prince" (1943) and often cites the line, “The essential is invisible to the eye,” as a guiding principle of his faith.
The JoongAng Ilbo spoke with Rev. Matthew Cho Woo-hyeong, head of the Augustinian community in Korea, who met Pope Leo XIV during his visits as prior general.
The following are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. What impression did then-Prior General Robert Francis Prevost (now Pope Leo XIV) leave on you during his visits to Korea?
A. He always had a smile and made those around him feel at ease. He was strong in faith yet generous in his interactions. That impression remains. His belief in God was firm, but he expressed it with compassion toward others.
The Korean Augustinian community marks its 40th anniversary this year. Did you communicate with the new pope recently?
Yes. I had invited him to visit Korea for the anniversary, and we had been exchanging emails about it. Then came the passing of Pope Francis, and shortly after, he was elected pope through the conclave.
Why did he eat Korean food, such as bulgogi and japchae (stir-fried noodles with vegetables), with chopsticks during his visit to Korea in 2010?
During a visit to a foreign country, the order's prior general eats the local food. It is a sign of respect for the culture of the country.
What does it mean to have a pope from the same religious order?
Titles don’t heavily sway Augustinian friars, but we do feel joy. We try to live according to the example of the saints we follow. Pope Leo XIV has lived out Augustinian spirituality for decades. That way of life is deeply ingrained in him, which gives me confidence in his ability to lead the Church.
Why did he choose the name Leo XIV?
It signifies continuity with Pope Leo XIII (1810-1903), who led the Church during turbulent times. Pope Leo XIII held to tradition internally but was vocal on social justice issues externally, exemplified by his encyclical "Rerum Novarum."
I believe Pope Leo XIV sees today as a similarly turbulent era, which is why he emphasized “peace” in his first message as pope. There is war on Earth, and the politics and economies of the world are in conflict.
Though American, Pope Leo XIV spent most of his pastoral career in Peru and continues to call himself a “missionary.” What does that reflect?
The Augustinian motto is “service” — to serve where the Church is needed. Whenever he was asked to serve, whether in South America or elsewhere, he said “yes” and obeyed. His move from the United States to Peru was one such act of obedience.
He once said that doctrine is not the Church’s top priority. How should we interpret that?
Overemphasis on doctrine can create distance between the Church and the world. What matters more is the heart and actions of Jesus in the Gospels. The pope is saying we should internalize that spirit — not rigid rules — and that’s the message he wants us to embrace.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAIK SUNG-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)