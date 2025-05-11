I'm the true candidate of the PPP
Published: 11 May. 2025, 20:00
The People Power Party’s push to replace its presidential candidate fell through, confirming Kim Moon-soo as the party’s nominee. He secured the candidacy after withstanding fierce resistance during a proposed merger with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, but how the actual election with play out is still uncertain. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
