 I'm the true candidate of the PPP
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

I'm the true candidate of the PPP

Published: 11 May. 2025, 20:00
 
 
The People Power Party’s push to replace its presidential candidate fell through, confirming Kim Moon-soo as the party’s nominee. He secured the candidacy after withstanding fierce resistance during a proposed merger with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, but how the actual election with play out is still uncertain. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

I'm the true candidate of the PPP

Sunday's fortune: Small joys lift many, but a few may need rest and reflection

Saturday's fortune: A day of highs, lows and hugs

Friday's fortune: Small wins and warm hearts mark the day for most

Pressure

Related Stories

“Where am I? Who am I?”

Tried in vain

After 909 days.....

From bad to worse

Time is running out

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)