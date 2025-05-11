Sunday's fortune: Small joys lift many, but a few may need rest and reflection
Published: 11 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect little, want less — that’s peace.
🔹 Curiosity may only lead to more confusion.
🔹 Sometimes silence is golden.
🔹 Stay home and recharge today.
🔹 Step away from work — prep for tomorrow.
🔹 Plans may not go exactly as imagined.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat well, even if your appetite is low.
🔹 Let go of expectations and resentment.
🔹 Avoid clinging to outdated hopes.
🔹 Don’t meddle in others’ affairs.
🔹 Even in marriage, avoid harsh words.
🔹 Steer clear of emotionally charged encounters.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A bright smile brings a bright day.
🔹 Today feels like a gift — enjoy it.
🔹 You may reach a goal or feel fulfilled.
🔹 Savor the pleasure of daily life.
🔹 Your world may feel surrounded by joy.
🔹 Expect small, delightful moments.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Tense | 🧭 South
🔹 Live with love and gratitude today.
🔹 Appreciate your partner’s presence.
🔹 Married life may shine today.
🔹 Your spouse is your lucky charm.
🔹 Rekindle romance with passion.
🔹 Let reason guide your heart.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 News from relatives may reach you.
🔹 You might need to step out unexpectedly.
🔹 A meeting or appointment may arise.
🔹 New efforts need a fresh approach.
🔹 Be open to last-minute plans.
🔹 Pale or white colors may bring luck.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Aches and pains remind you to go gently.
🔹 True sincerity never fails.
🔹 Share a meal and meaningful talk.
🔹 Good company may be closer than you think.
🔹 Take time to collect valuable insights.
🔹 Watch a good film or series to unwind.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t hesitate to spend a little on yourself.
🔹 Avoid procrastination — act today.
🔹 Ignore the number — live your spirit.
🔹 Be bold with your plans and desires.
🔹 If you knock, the door may open.
🔹 Don’t quit until it’s truly over.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Be wary of people who seem overly friendly.
🔹 Avoid crowded or noisy spaces.
🔹 Be careful not to put blind trust in others.
🔹 Don’t overextend emotionally or physically.
🔹 Relationship tensions may weigh on you.
🔹 You may be reflecting deeply on others today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood ties feel extra meaningful today.
🔹 Gather with loved ones — strength in unity.
🔹 Your role may bring people together.
🔹 Support builds success today.
🔹 A compliment may lift your spirits.
🔹 Whites or creams may bring clarity.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 You may receive thanks or heartfelt affection.
🔹 Projects in motion show signs of success.
🔹 Enjoy outings or hobbies with a partner.
🔹 Be generous with your time and support.
🔹 All eyes on you — let your aura shine.
🔹 You might get a sweet surprise today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Excellent | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Family harmony is your greatest treasure.
🔹 Everything falls into its rightful place.
🔹 A warm sense of kinship may bloom.
🔹 Collaboration brings strong results.
🔹 From first to last, everything clicks.
🔹 You may taste the fruit of your labor.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Step back and let go of control.
🔹 Anger only harms you — let it pass.
🔹 Avoid minor injuries or accidents.
🔹 Silence speaks more than words today.
🔹 Let go to gain — yield with grace.
🔹 Face laziness head-on — stay disciplined.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)