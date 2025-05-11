KBO's NC Dinos sticking to alternate stadium plan despite home city's offer

The NC Dinos said Saturday they will stick to their plan to play an upcoming sets of games at a temporary home ground despite a recent offer from their home city of Changwon to reopen their original stadium later this month.The Dinos had said Thursday they will play the remainder of the 2025 KBO season at Ulsan Munsu Baseball Stadium in Ulsan. The first home game there is scheduled for May 16.The decision was reached in light of a tragic incident that occurred during a game at Changwon NC Park on March 29.A female fan was struck by a louver panel that fell off a window of the Dinos' office above a concession stand. She died of a head injury two days later.The Dinos and the municipal government of Changwon promptly launched extensive safety inspections at Changwon NC Park, which opened in 2019.However, the club, the city and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport were unable to agree on the timetable for the stadium's reopening, forcing the Dinos to reach out to Ulsan to serve as their alternate home.Amid an outcry from the local community that the Dinos' departure would dampen the city's economy, Changwon announced Friday evening that it would complete preparations for the stadium's reopening by May 18, so that the Dinos could begin playing there again before the end of May.In response, the Dinos said Saturday they will honor their prior agreement with Ulsan first."While we appreciate the announcement by the city of Changwon, we will go ahead with our plans to play at Ulsan Munsu Baseball Stadium for the time being," the club said in a statement. "The city's schedule for the reopening is not a fixed one but merely a target date to complete the necessary steps. We will determine our future course of action after further inspections of the stadium. We are concerned that further delays by the city would only cause our fans more confusion and disappointment."The Dinos are scheduled to host the Kiwoom Heroes from May 16 to 18 and then have three more home games from May 20 to 22 against the Hanwha Eagles.After a six-game road trip, the Dinos will bring home the Eagles again from May 30 to June 1.The Dinos added they will work closely with the KBO and Ulsan to determine how long they will stay in their alternate home.The Dinos are 1-4-0 (wins-losses-ties) in Changwon and 14-14-0 on the road. They will enter the weekend action on a season-high five-game winning streak.Because of multiple disruptions to their schedule, the Dinos have played the fewest games in the KBO so far this year with 33.Yonhap