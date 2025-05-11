 SF Giant's Lee Jung-hoo extends hitless streak to three games, 12 at-bats
SF Giant's Lee Jung-hoo extends hitless streak to three games, 12 at-bats

Published: 11 May. 2025, 17:30 Updated: 11 May. 2025, 19:03
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo swings at a pitch in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 10. [AFP/YONHAP]

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo swings at a pitch in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 10. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo went hitless for the third consecutive game on Saturday, with the Giants losing 2-1 to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 
 
Lee, batting third and playing center field, finished 0-for-3, extending his hitless streak to 12 at-bats and lowering his season batting average from .293 to .287.
  

Related Article

 
In his first at-bat, Lee faced Twins starter Joe Ryan and flied out to left field. 
 
He then grounded out to second base in the fourth inning. Facing reliever Griffin Jax in the seventh, Lee hit a fly ball to center field, concluding his day without a hit.
  
The Giants' offense struggled overall, managing only four hits in the game.
 
Outfielder Heliot Ramos provided the team's sole run with a solo home run and accounted for three of the team's hits. 
 
Despite his performance, Ramos was picked off at third base in a critical moment in the eighth inning, which he acknowledged as a turning point in the game. 
 
With the loss, the Giants dropped to 24-16, remaining third in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-13) and the San Diego Padres (24-13).
  
Elsewhere in the MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kim Hye-sung broke out of a slump by recording a hit in three at-bats during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 
 
This performance ended his two-game hitless streak and raised his season batting average to .316, but the Dodgers still lost 3-0 to the Diamondbacks.
 
Kim, who recently made his MLB debut, has been showcasing his speed and contact hitting ability. 
 
Kim played for Triple-A Oklahoma City before his call-up, where he batted .252. with an on-base plus slugging of .798, while recording five home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 steals in 28 games. 
 
The Dodgers were scheduled to face the Diamondbacks again on Sunday, while the Giants were due to return to action against the Twins on the same day. 
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]


