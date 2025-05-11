 Kim Min-jae celebrates first Bundesliga title win with Bayern Munich
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Kim Min-jae celebrates first Bundesliga title win with Bayern Munich

Published: 11 May. 2025, 14:41
From left: Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae, Thomas Muller and Hiroki Ito celebrate winning the 2024-25 Bundesliga title at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on May 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

From left: Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae, Thomas Muller and Hiroki Ito celebrate winning the 2024-25 Bundesliga title at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on May 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Bayer Munich defender Kim Min-jae celebrated winning the 2024-25 Bundesliga title in front of fans at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Saturday. 
 
Bayern held a ceremony after locking in the title on May 4, which marked Kim's first silverware with the Bundesliga giants. 
 

Related Article

 
Kim has been an integral part of Bayern's defense during the team's title run, having played 27 Bundesliga fixtures.  
 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Kim Min-jae Bayern Munich Bundesliga

More in Football

Kim Min-jae celebrates first Bundesliga title win with Bayern Munich

Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung registers eighth assist of the season in 4-1 rout of VfL Bochum

Lee Kang-in’s PSG reaches Champions League final after 2-1 win over Arsenal

Son Heung-min to miss Tottenham's Europa League semifinal match with foot injury

Korean women's football team to play two home friendlies against Colombia

Related Stories

Kim Min-jae scores third goal of the season in Bayern Munich's win against Freiburg

Injury crisis at Bayern Munich forces Kim Min-jae to play with bad Achilles

Kim Min-jae joins Bayern Munich on five-year deal

Kim Min-jae's 'unsatisfactory' Bundesliga season

Kim Min-jae 'just enough' to meet expectations at Bayern: Thomas Tuchel
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)