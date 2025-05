Kim Min-jae celebrates first Bundesliga title win with Bayern Munich

Bayer Munich defender Kim Min-jae celebrated winning the 2024-25 Bundesliga title in front of fans at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Saturday.Bayern held a ceremony after locking in the title on May 4, which marked Kim's first silverware with the Bundesliga giants.Kim has been an integral part of Bayern's defense during the team's title run, having played 27 Bundesliga fixtures.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]